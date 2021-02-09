BRATTLEBORO — Looking back on a year full of challenges that could not be foreseen before last year’s election, Daniel Quipp commended fellow Select Board members.
“I think we can all hold our heads high and know we did good for the people of Brattleboro this year,” he said.
Quipp is running for one of the two one-year terms on the board in the March 2 election. Other candidates are Jessica Callahan Gelter, Evan Chadwick, Kurt Daims, Rikki Risatti and Jackson Stein. Gary Stroud’s name will appear on the ballot but he has dropped out of the race, citing a medical diagnosis.
During a year in which he said “everything is about COVID-19,” Quipp applauded the town manager’s office, town staff and board for their good leadership on the health emergency.
In May, he spoke up about wanting a more stringent mask requirement in town when the governor’s executive order allowed municipalities to have stronger policies. He remembered a lot of uncertainty about whether to make facial coverings mandatory in businesses or establishments providing services.
“I don’t want to be hyperbolic about this but if we had not done that, I think we would have seen more impact,” he said.
In March, Quipp wrote to the town manager asking to implement a policy of not shutting off residential water and sewer services.
“Because people needed to wash their hands and they still do,” Quipp said. “We still have a disconnection moratorium on residential water and sewer.”
When annual Representative Town Meeting was postponed several times, Quipp advocated for still holding it in some capacity so as not to take away the ability to debate articles. Because Brattleboro elects Town Meeting members who vote on articles at the annual meeting, he said, “we had a little more of an opportunity to support people in having a Zoom town meeting, which was long and arduous and at times infuriatingly slow. But we had a full town meeting with a lot of discussion, a lot of debate, and we’re going to do it again in March.”
Although it wasn’t clear at first whether access to the teleconferencing service would be an obstacle, town staff conducted a survey and identified who would need technical assistance. They also figured out ways to know if there would be a quorum and who in the meeting could legally vote.
In June, Quipp made suggested tweaks to a plan for increasing water and sewer rates proposed by town staff to cover infrastructure upgrades and maintain a $1 million reserve fund. His idea, referred to as “the Daniel amendment,” saved ratepayers money and got the reserve fund close to the desired mark without being “reckless,” as meeting minutes state.
Due to concerns about gatherings, the state allowed select boards to approve budgets this year. With about two weeks left until the new fiscal year started, the Brattleboro board heard concerns associated with what Quipp called “nationwide calls” to cut funding for or abolish police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Quipp said not passing a budget at the time would have “left town government unable to function” so he and other board members committed to a review of police policies, procedures and budgeting. He described conversations leading up to what became known as the community safety review process as “very challenging” with “huge amounts of public participation.”
“They were the biggest meetings I’ve ever seen, maybe 120 people or so,” he said. “Doing all that online rather than in person was certainly challenging for Tim [Wessel, board chairman] as facilitator of the meeting.”
Quipp worked with many community members to help shape a request for proposals for the safety review process before the board approved the document. He described being glad to champion the effort, having an idea of what the board would support.
Most recently, the board “gratefully” accepted the report and asked town staff to figure out how to approach recommendations laid out in the document authored by facilitators hired to collaborate with a committee on the project. Quipp said he expects once the report comes back to the board, “we should be able to make some moves towards actually putting some of this stuff into action.”
Decoupling police from mental health crises and welfare checks could require partnering with other organizations or building capacity within the department, Quipp said. Another recommendation he believes can be taken up involves a deep review of the findings of a traffic stop study showing racial disparities. He said the board will need to give town staff “clear policy direction” regarding the recommendations.
After a 3-2 vote, the board amended a housing ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount. Quipp said consideration involved balancing the needs of tenants with concerns from landlords who worried it might put them at more risk of losing money if a tenant moves away and wants to use their security deposit as last month’s rent.
“Ultimately, I decided that the interests of all of the renters of Brattleboro were ones that I had to represent and I believe that we took an action that will help a large portion of Brattleboro residents,” he said. “And I’m confident that as we move forward with it, if there are situations where we see that landlords are kind of being disadvantaged, if there are ways the town can help ameliorate that, I’m interested in having that conversation.”
If reelected, he said he will continue to be engaged in discussions about housing affordability.
Voters will be considering an article about whether retail cannabis sales should be permitted in town on the March 2 ballot. Quipp sees it as an economic opportunity since Brattleboro has the 1 percent local option sales tax, approved at Representative Town Meeting in 2019. He believes cannabis sales could bring a big increase in sales tax revenue for the town, which would lead to “a greater level of service for Brattleboro” and a potential reduction of property taxes.
“We still have about 83 percent of our general fund budget being funded by property taxes,” he said, adding that the more the town can do to diversify its revenue sources the better.
Quipp sees the move as a way to bring people out of “a black market economy” and fill some vacancies in downtown buildings.
“I’m also glad that the state in passing this law understood that historically folks have been criminalized, sometimes incarcerated for possession, and so there’s a part of the law that expunges people’s crimes,” he said, adding that the law also promotes equity and supports communities of color “historically jailed, criminalized and incarcerated for using and possessing cannabis products. And there’s going to be some money towards helping folks in that community take advantage of the economic opportunity of retail cannabis.”
Quipp also hopes Representative Town Meeting members will approve funding to update the town’s website to increase accessibility, engagement and transparency. The issue will be addressed at the annual meeting on March 20 and 21.