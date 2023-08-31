MONTPELIER — The Vermont Warden Service is notifying Brattleboro residents of a presumed-rabid fox at large near the old bread company building in the Cotton Mill Hill area.
The Warden Service was alerted that a fox attacked an adult male dog walker on August 30. The victim, who does not wish to be identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated for rabies exposure. It is not known whether the fox was a red fox or gray fox. Both species are common in Vermont and can carry rabies.
Until the fox is found the Warden Service asks Brattleboro residents to notify the district game warden at 802-380-3723 and Brattleboro Animal Control at 802-257-7946 of any foxes or other mammals acting strangely.
Residents should not approach wildlife and should get immediate medical attention if an injury is sustained in a wildlife encounter. For more information on rabies in Vermont, visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/wildlife-diseases/rabies