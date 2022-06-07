SAXTONS RIVER — An apparent rabid grey fox has disrupted life in Saxtons River.
The fox, which has attacked several residents and pets, has even caused the Saxtons River Elementary School to cancel its outdoor activities.
One resident, former village president Louise Luring, was attacked by the fox on Monday while she was near her porch on Hatfield Lane.
Luring said she was able to fend off the fox with a rake and get on her porch. She said she has started the series of rabies shots. "It came right at my legs," she said.
On Monday night, the principal of the Saxtons River Elementary School told the Rockingham School Board that the reports of the fox and its aggressive behavior resulted in the cancellation of outdoor recess.
Principal Laura Hazard said that she would make a decision about Tuesday's recess this morning.
Vermont State Police said that Game Warden David Taddei is aware of the situation, but so far has been unable to find the fox.
Residents took to social media to warn each other of the fox's behavior and to keep their animals, even if vaccinated, indoors.