WESTMINSTER — Lori Weber was working in her garden Saturday afternoon when she noticed what appeared to be a healthy raccoon ambling along the gully near her home off Route 5, about a half-mile south of Bellows Falls and near the high school cross-country trails.
“I thought it was really cool because I had never seen a raccoon in real life,” she said.
As she was returning to her garage, she barely had time to notice that the raccoon was now in her driveway before the animal apparently jumped from the ground — and latched onto her arm.
“Something about the way it was walking toward me, it alarmed me. I turned to run,” she recalled, and put up her right arm in defense. That was when it grabbed on.
“It was screaming. I was screaming,” she said. “It was biting, biting, biting.”
The attack sent Weber, 63, of Westminster Station, to the hospital that day, where she received stitches to close her wounds, and where she has to return every day for the next week to get antibiotics through an IV. She said she has cellulitis in her arm and her hand, and is going to an orthopedic surgeon to examine possible tendon damage. On her right bicep, she said there is still a claw print from the raccoon.
She is also receiving rabies vaccines.
“I could not believe it,” she said. “I thought I was in a Stephen King movie. You ever seen ‘Cujo?’”
Kelly Price, senior state game warden for the Brattleboro area, said officials searched the area extensively, but was unable to locate the animal for rabies testing, and urges neighbors to be on the watch.
“People in that area should be vigilant when it comes to the knowledge that this animal is still at large,” Price said Monday.
He said attacks such as what happened to Weber are “usually a pretty good indicator the animal was rabid.” Animals with rabies live one or two weeks past the aggressive stage, he said.
That evening, a skunk attack was reported in Hartford, Vt., in which several people, including a child, were bit, and the child was sent to the emergency room, Price said. No further information on the skunk attack was immediately available.
He noted that animals with distemper and rabies both may appear “drunk, wandering around aimlessly,” and falling, but that aggression is the biggest indicator of rabies.
“That’s how the virus gets spread, predominantly, is in this aggressive stage,” he said. “The advice to the public in general is to avoid wild animals, and if any animal is acting sick or aggressive, give a wide berth.”
Weber noted that she had not been near the raccoon when the animal approached her.
“It ran after me,” she said. “It’s not like I was irritating it or I was in its space, nothing like that. This guy was out to kill me.”
Her friend, Robert Smith of Bellows Falls, said what happened is “hard for me to wrap my head around.”
“I’ve lived here all my life, and in this area, and I’ve just never known anyone that had this happen to them,” he said.
Weber said she has purchased mace self-defense spray online.
“I love gardening, and I’m afraid to go out there. It sucks,” she said. She also has been trail running for around 35 years.
She said after a struggle that lasted several minutes, she was only able to get the raccoon off her arm by slamming it in a heavy door that separates her garage from her basement.
“I was bleeding. I ruined all my carpets in my house” running around, trying to locate her cell phone, she said.
Though she was afraid the raccoon was still in her yard, she said she took a chance by going outside again and running to Father’s Restaurant nearby to call for help.
Price noted that rabies is a viral infection for which there is no cure, aside from a small window of time to receive the vaccine following an exposure.
“The biggest thing is understanding that these animals need a wide berth, and if they approach you, you definitely want to put space between you and them,” he said.
Residents who see an animal acting sick or otherwise oddly should contact the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. More information is available on the department’s website, vtfishandwildlife.com, or by calling 802-828-1000.