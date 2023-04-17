BELLOWS FALLS — Village residents next month will get to decide races for village president and village trustees.
The deadline for filing nominating petitions last week revealed a contest between incumbent Village President Deborah Wright and a well-known village resident, Paul Obuchowski.
And on the trustee side, four people are competing for two open positions, with incumbents Stefan Golec and James "Jiggs" McAuliffe facing challenges from Wright and political newcomer Conor Floyd.
Wright, 65, has been village president for six years, and was a village trustee before that.
She said her re-election would be a big vote for diversity, and she said if she is not elected, it would be an all-male, all-white board made up of "old white guys."
Wright identifies as Indigenous, and traces her heritage to the Mohawk tribe. She said she serves on the Vermont League of Cities and Towns' committees, and brings a similar voice there.
Wright said she wants to continue the work on making the village more energy efficient and independent, and wants the village to invest some of its ARPA COVID-19 funding to help pay for them.
She is a supporter of a plan to put solar panels on the Rockingham Town Hall roof, but closer to home, she said she thinks the village's water and sewer plant should also build a solar installation.
The key, she said, is to reduce carbon emissions.
Wright said she is against the merger of the village and the town of Rockingham, which is a perennial issue in municipal government.
Wright recently stepped down from representing Rockingham on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board; she also serves on the town's planning board.
"I ran because there were a lot of inefficiencies" in government, she said.
She said she is running for both seats, as she really wants to remain on the Bellows Falls trustees.
Obuchowski, 67, who is also running for re-election as village moderator, has a long history of public service for both Bellows Falls and Rockingham. He was one of Rockingham's representatives on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board for 30 years, until he stepped back 12 years ago. He also served on the Rockingham Free Public Library Board for 20 years, and Rockingham lister for four years, and two terms as a Bellows Falls village trustee, a few years ago.
He said if he is elected to both the moderator's position and as village president, he would resign as moderator, as he said there might be potential conflicts in running a village meeting in which the village board has to answer most of the questions.
He said he planned on checking with the Vermont Secretary of State's office on the matter.
Obuchowski said that when he stepped away from the BFUHS board 12 years ago, he needed a break, but now that he is semi-retired, he wants to get back to serving his community.
Obuchowski is a lifelong resident of Bellows Falls, and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1973.
Obuchowski said he is not running with a specific agenda or goal in mind.
There are two Bellows Falls village trustee positions up for election, and the two incumbents are McAuliffe and Golec. Wright has also taken out a trustee petition, as has Floyd.
Former Trustee Jonathan Wright, (no relation to Deborah Wright) took out a petition but never returned it, according to Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk.
