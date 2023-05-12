BELLOWS FALLS — On Tuesday, voters will get to decide a two-person race for Bellows Falls village president, and a four-way race for the two trustee positions that are open.
The trustee candidates offer a variety of experience in village government — from a newcomer to a longest-serving trustee in recent history.
Village President Deborah Wright is being challenged by a well-known, lifelong resident of Bellows Falls, Paul Obuchowski.
Wright is hedging her elective bets and is also running for village trustee, along with the two incumbents, Stefan Golec and James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, and newcomer Conor Floyd.
Wright, 65, and Obuchowski, 67, both have extensive experience serving Bellows Falls and Rockingham, although Obuchowski, a lifelong resident, has more years on his elective resume than Wright, who moved to Bellows Falls with her family in 2005.
Obuchowski is retired and works part-time at Lisai’s Market. He most recently was a town lister, but he was a Rockingham representative on the Bellows Falls Union High School board for 30 years, and has served for more than 40 years on the Rockingham Board of Civil Authority, running elections and hearing tax appeals. He also was a longtime trustee of the Rockingham Free Public Library, and he is a former five-time president of the Bellows Falls Alumni Association.
Wright, too, has served on both the BFUHS board and the library board, and has been village president for the past four years, and before that was a village trustee for several years. She is currently also chairman of the Rockingham Planning Commission, and president of Green Mountain Traffic Control Inc.
“I am the outspoken redhead who keeps showing up to public meetings. Seriously, I show up,” she said.
Both Obuchowski and Wright said that housing and attracting young people to either stay or move to the village would be their priority.
“People have already spoken to me about this issue,” he said, referring to affordable housing and continued economic development. “We need to keep the younger generation from moving away. Affordable housing and economic development will help to attract and keep the younger generation in BF,” he said.
“Supporting the development office will help attract more good business to the village and attract and keep the younger generation in the area,” he said.
He said his favorite thing about Bellows Falls is its beauty and that downtown is within walking distance.
“We have a very close-knit community where you know the majority of the people. If there is someone in need in this community, the people in town step up to help,” he said.
Wright also cited housing as her top priority.
“Balancing the need to create more housing while, at the same time, ensuring a benefit for all those who currently live here. They must be served appropriately as well. Truly, creating the space to offer more value to residents and create diverse jobs for all those who need employment must be included in any plan to build more housing units,” she said. “Bellows Falls is not a tiny cookie-cutter version of Burlington. We are unique.”
Wright said her favorite thing about Bellows Falls is its history, and its location next to the Connecticut River.
“The power of the Connecticut River creates an energetic village with the desire to move itself forward,” she said.
Obuchowski said he would support “whatever the voters of the Village of Bellows Falls want to do as far as merger is concerned.”
And while Obuchowski said he is open to the idea of another round of discussions about a merger of village and town of Rockingham government, Wright said she is adamantly opposed to it, as she feels it would have a negative effect on the village’s autonomy and identity.
The other trustees candidates, Floyd, 28, Golec, 55, and McAuliffe, 78, differ on what their priorities would be if elected.
“The biggest challenge we face is our local economy and our residents’ income levels,” said McAuliffe. “BF faces the same inflationary pressures that everyone else faces, but we don’t have the industry or prosperity to reduce the impact of that in our budgets. What I can do as a trustee is what I always do, manage our budgetary expenses as aggressively as possible. We must continue to aggressively pursue funding sources to offset many of our capital expenses.”
Golec said a current challenge facing the trustees is how to spend the village’s $886,357 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Golec said he felt the money would be “best spent with a focus on revitalizing the Island and our downtown commerce along with other infrastructure in the village and encouraging more business and providing more affordable housing.”
He said he also wants to see the money spent to create opportunities for the village’s youth, “to encourage them to stay in the community and that means job creation.”
“I’m happy to see investment in Bellows Falls and its history such as the new Bellows Falls Garage affordable apartments by the Windham Windsor Land Trust and recent discussion from the board on improving housing with some of the ARPA funds,” Golec said.
Floyd is a relative newcomer to Bellows Falls, and he’s taken the extra step of putting up campaign signs around the village.
“I see the biggest challenge facing Bellows Falls as the demographic issue that most of Vermont is facing. We need to attract more young professionals and families to the village to keep the community thriving. That means supporting our wonderful downtown business community and other important public amenities such as the Riverside Park,” said Floyd.
“I love the businesses that we have in Bellows Falls and how walkable the community is. Nearly everything that you could need is within walking distance for most folks living in the village and that’s a rare feat for Vermont. Through my work with the Windham County Trails Alliance, I’ve also come to appreciate all the incredibly supportive community members that are active in Bellows Falls. Even those who may not list trails as their top priority have been excited to see more recreation opportunities being developed and are supportive of our efforts,” he said.
Floyd, Obuchowski and Wright all said they want to see more spending on the village’s sidewalks, a financial responsibility of the town of Rockingham.
“I would like to see more sidewalk and biking infrastructure prioritized within the village. I also believe that the Island is an underutilized resource and am excited to see progress on the train station renovation,” he said.
Both Golec and McAuliffe are native to Bellows Falls, although McAuliffe left the village and returned when he retired after a career in financial services. McAuliffe has been very active in his community since he returned, serving on both the Rockingham School Board currently, and in the past the BFUHS board. He is a supporter of the merger of town and village governments as the most efficient method of running the town and village.
Floyd has lived in Bellows Falls for two years; before that, he lived in Brattleboro for four years. He said most people in Bellows Falls would know him for his volunteer work for the Windham County Trails Alliance building trails on Oak Hill, working in one of the village’s coffee shops and walking his dog. He works for the Vermont Agency of Education in its child nutrition program.
Floyd said while he knows the merger has been a hot topic in the town and village in the past, he said he doesn’t have enough information yet about the issue, but both Floyd and Golec said they would be interested in another round of discussions.
Golec works for Whelen Engineering in Charlestown, N.H. As the son of Polish immigrants, he said he speaks both Polish and English. He has been a Bellows Falls village trustee for close to 20 years, and is also a former Rockingham Select Board member.
The annual village floor meeting will be held Monday night at the Bellows Falls Opera House, starting at 7 p.m. Voting will be all day Tuesday at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street, starting at 8 a.m., with the polls closing at 7 p.m.