Daniel Sickem, of Putney, Vt., puts signage about the war in Yemen on his vehicle before participating in a caravan around Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The caravan was part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war.
Bert Picard, of Newfane, Vt., puts signage about the war in Yemen on his vehicle before participating in a caravan around Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The caravan was part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war.
Barb Thibeault, of Brattleboro, Vt., puts signage about the war in Yemen on her vehicle before participating in a caravan around Brattleboro, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The caravan was part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Barb Thibeault, of Brattleboro, Vt., puts signage about the war in Yemen on her vehicle before participating in a caravan around Brattleboro, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The caravan was part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A small group of people participated in a caravan around Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war in Yemen.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A small group of people participated in a caravan around Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the war in Yemen.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Local residents joined anti-war, Yemeni and humanitarian activists all over the world for an International Day of Action on Monday.
Vermonters are following the lead of senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy to stop U.S. participation in the war in Yemen, which the United Nations has declared the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet. The local gathering underscored the importance of this issue to Vermonters and encouraged legislators to continue their endeavors in this area.
“President Joe Biden, prior to his election, agreed to discontinue American support for the Saudi Arabian war on Yemen; advocates urge him to follow through on this promise,” organizers from Action Corps said in a statement.
Over 260 organizations from more than 17 countries committed to actions that day. Brattleboro joined them with a caravan to raise local awareness of this issue, starting from the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro. There was also a global online rally later in the afternoon.
