BRATTLEBORO — Glen Wiley, from Granby Mass., the recipient of a liver transplant in 2015, helps raise a “Donate Life” flag outside of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 7. April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and how many lives are saved because of it.
Jeff Kelliher, who helped organize the flag raising, said the flag-raising shows the hospital’s support of organ and tissue donation and its efforts to get the word out and encourage as many people as possible to register.