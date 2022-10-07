BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School held a special rally to unveil a special honor on Friday.
The school was presented with a National Unified Champion School banner, and is now part of an exclusive club of only four schools throughout the state of Vermont to have one.
BUHS was recognized for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities. Special Olympics Vermont says BUHS meets national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect.
“Brattleboro Union High School has provided a wonderful example of the incredible benefits that UCS programming can bring to a school community,” said Special Olympics Vermont President and CEO Missy Siner. “At 2022 USA Games, Brattleboro represented Vermont in the Youth Leadership Experience, and were role models to others participating in the program. The efforts made by Brattleboro to create a safe space of inclusion and acceptance for all students are exceptional and we are so glad they are receiving this deserved honor.”
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is a strategy for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. BUHS currently participates in Unified basketball, bocce, snowshoeing and soccer, and is looking to expand offerings this school year. Brattleboro has also hosted numerous statewide events, including VPA Unified Basketball and recreational bocce tournaments.
1 of 16
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Brattleboro Union High School held a rally to unveil the National Unified Champion School banner on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Brattleboro is now one of four schools in Vermont to have a National Unified Champion School banner.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.