BRATTLEBORO — After announcing a run for Congress last week, Kesha Ram Hinsdale visited several communities in Vermont to talk with voters.
Ram Hinsdale, a Vermont senator representing Chittenden County, is currently in the Democratic primary race with state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, and Lt. Governor Molly Gray to succeed U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. Welch is leaving to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will retire this year.
On Sunday at The Works Cafe in Brattleboro, Ram Hinsdale said she has heard a lot of interest locally in education equity. She champions the goal especially for low income students and English language learners.
Other big topics Ram Hinsdale hears about from local community members involve racial, economic and environmental justice. She co-chairs the Social Equity Caucus.
Ram Hinsdale also visited Bennington, Bellows Falls, Bethel and Brownsville on Sunday.
Her campaign announced Friday that 36 hours after launching, it raised more than $200,000 with 75 percent of contributions being below $100.
“From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful,” Ram Hinsdale said in the announcement, which notes that she doesn’t accept corporate political action committee money. “This just fuels us to get out there, travel the state, and come meet Vermonters where they are.”