WILMINGTON — Ratu's Cannabis Supply LLC co-owner Christian Engel had many words to sum up the first day of business.
"The first day was absolutely momentous, epic," Engel said inside the store about seven hours after opening Saturday. "So happy to be at this point, grateful, fortunate, every kind of word that describes amazing."
Engel and his wife Jennifer Betit-Engel have been preparing for the day for years. They petitioned the town to hold a vote in March to allow retail cannabis sales, which the community approved. Another petition brought the matter for a re-vote in May, and that vote also went in their favor.
Despite the challenges, Engel said he wouldn't change anything about how the process rolled out.
"It's made me appreciate what we have right now," he said.
He expressed gratitude for the community supporting the Ratu's brand over the last decade. The cannabis store is in a separate building connected to Ratu's Liquor & Market.
Some customers arrived in tears Sunday "because they saw the hardships and struggles that we had to get to this point," Engel said.
"But the feeling is just like an abundance of love," he said. "It's just been hugging all day."
Engel described the day before opening being very stressful, between labeling products, preparing to track them, training employees and everything else. The store is working with small farmers around the state, and the plan is to refer customers to other dispensaries if a product isn't available at Ratu's.
Engel expressed thankfulness for the rainy weather Saturday, seeing it as keeping big clusters away. Budtenders could "address mistakes and not feel rushed," he said.
Julia Silverman, a budtender at Ratu's, learned a lot about the industry when she was a medical cannabis patient for years in Massachusetts. Skiing in the local area for the last 25 years, she had become friends with the owners of Ratu's.
"I said, I have to come work there," she said from behind the counter Saturday with a smile. "They're on point. They support people in the valley. They support businesses. They want to see people flourish."
Bill Prennan, another budtender at Ratu's, said he loves his new job. As budtenders prepared orders, customers could be heard saying how happy they were about the opening.
Lexi Oliveri of West Dover said she's known the owners of Ratu's for two years now, since she moved from Brooklyn.
"I know this has been a big passion project," she said.
Oliveri wanted to get some cannabis gummies for sleeping and support the new store. She's opening a pop-up vintage clothing store in the former Norton House Quilting building this month and is excited to have Ratu's as a neighbor.
Products are available to meet lower and higher budgets. Customers who have a medical card for cannabis, issued in or out of state, will receive 15 percent off their purchase. Veterans also will get the same discount. Locals receive a 4.20 percent discount.
Ratu's is the second cannabis retailer to open in Windham County. Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, owned by Scott Sparks, opened in October.