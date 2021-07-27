RAWSONVILLE — Laurie Sullivan is posting on social media and buying ads in newspapers, seeking a kidney donor for her husband.
“In the last nine months to a year, his kidneys have been failing and it’s really gotten critical in the last six to eight months,” Sullivan said. “He just turned 80 in May. He’s too old to be transplanted at Dartmouth [Hitchcock Medical Center] because of their rules.”
The couple did a lot of research and found New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center would perform the transplant. Sullivan said the center transplanted organs for someone as old as 88.
Her husband Jeff went through numerous tests at the center. Once a donor is found, he’s expected to get the transplant there.
“They have a wonderful staff,” Sullivan said. “They do over 300 transplants a year. It’s really the place to be, and they have the right attitude towards age.”
A donor was lined up and supposed to go through a second round of testing but changed her mind.
“She had a lot of pressure from her family not to do it,” Sullivan said. “We were totally bummed and we just decided to start advertising at that point. I have been on the internet, Facebook and Instagram, and I had gotten a really good response.”
Several volunteers came forward but they were not the right match or they had physical conditions precluding them from being a donor, Sullivan said. Donors need to have B or O blood types.
Sullivan also took out ads in the Reformer, the Commons and the weekly newspaper she works for in New York called The Scarsdale Inquirer. She’s not sure how many responses are coming in because people are asked to call or email Renewal, a non-profit organization that supports living kidney donors and helps match donors with recipients. The group can be reached at 718-431-9831, ext. 209, or R24255@renewal.org.
Jeff worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, later deciding to pursue his dream of having a ski shop and living in Vermont. He owned The Cracker Barrel, a ski shop now known as Equipe Sport on Route 30.
“We came up here in the ‘70s,” Laurie said. “We met up here.”
The couple got married at a friend’s house at Stratton Mountain. They lived in Vermont for about seven years before moving back to New York, where Jeff returned to working at the stock exchange.
Since his retirement, the couple has lived in Rawsonville. Sullivan said her husband’s diagnosis has taken over their lives.
Jeff isn’t currently skiing, kayaking or snowshoeing, which he loves to do. But he hopes to return to them someday.
Jeff developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD as a result of being at the stock exchange during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
“That also put a crimp in some of his activities,” Sullivan said.
The kidney issue largely affects Jeff’s energy levels. He no longer runs to play outside with his grandchildren the way he had before the diagnosis, Sullivan said.
“But we’re hoping to get a transplant and get him back to some of the things he used to do,” she said.
Renewal will pay potential donors for any lost wages during a surgery, babysitters and other ancillary expenses such as parking and lodging. Sullivan said the donor surgery is completely covered by Jeff’s insurance.
About 106,730 people are on the national organ transplant waiting list, according to organdonor.org. About 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant, the site states.
The median wait time for someone’s first kidney transplant is about 3.6 years and can vary depending on health, compatibility and availability of organs, according to kidney.org.
Jeff is on the list “but it would be way too long to get him a kidney from that source,” Sullivan said. “That’s why we have to go out and find our own donor.”
Sullivan is impressed by how altruistic people are being by willing to donate their kidneys.
“I was amazed that so many people immediately responded to the notices I put on Facebook and Instagram,” she said, counting at least six or seven people who wanted to donate their kidneys to Jeff. “Unfortunately, they weren’t viable, but they were willing to do it. I was just so blown away that they were willing to put themselves out there like that.”