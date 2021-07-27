Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.