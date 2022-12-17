BRATTLEBORO — Saturday was dubbed "Ray Day" at the Stone Church, as the life of Ray McNeill was celebrated with song, dance, stories and, of course, a few beers.
Friends, family, employees and patrons of McNeill's Brewery filled the Church with memories of the late brewery founder and owner, who died in a Dec. 2 fire at the three-decade Elliot Street mainstay, which was demolished the next day.
Photos of McNeill and members of the tight-knit "community" that developed at his brewery over the years were shown on the big screen over the stage. People paid tribute with songs, stories and remembrances of the colorful brewmaster.
McNeill's longtime friend and employee Emyli McGrath put the celebration together, with the blessing of Ray's daughters Taylor McNeill and Eve Nyrhinen.
"I loved him. I love his family," said McGrath, who worked for McNeill as a bartender and bar manager. "And I could only put this together because even Taylor asked me. And as they were dealing with the actual logistics of a parent's death, I did this so they could do that. And the outpouring of love from everybody in the community ... was so astounding and so telling of how Ray touched people."
The Stone Church, owned and operated by former McNeill's bartender Robin Johnson, was able to squeeze the memorial "party" into its busy performance schedule.
McNeill was not only an award-winning pioneer in the Vermont craft brew industry, but he was also a classically-trained musician and a supporter of the performance arts. Monthly "pub sings" were a fixture at the brewery, along with concerts by local musicians and performances by the Morris dance troupe.
McNeill's friend Scott Burton wrote a song about Ray after his death that he performed on Saturday. "I connected with him musically because of our shared love of Frank Zappa," said Burton, a resident of Jamaica, Vt. "We used to pound beers and geek out on music together."
Rich Holschuh, a well-known Indigenous People’s advocate from Brattleboro, also shared his thoughts about the brewery and its owner.
"I went there to socialize, not to get drunk ... but that might have happened ... once," Holschuh said with a laugh. "But it was that third place, other than work and home, that great, good place. No other place like it. It was a good place to be. It's good to have friends, and life is precious."
Local personality Alfred Hughes Jr., known for his flamboyant attire in the annual Brattleboro Fourth of July parade, said he always felt welcome at McNeill's.
"Ray and I have been through some wading in the waters. Sometimes we've seen eye to eye, and others times we've seen feather to feather," Hughes said. "I learned a lot about beer, and I grew a family. When I look out and see all you guys, this is a family. I came to Brattleboro and became a member of the McNeill's Brewery community."
Saturday's celebration was live-streamed and is now available for viewing on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rWsqQ2q3RkA.
Photos and videos by Bill LeConey, Brattleboro Reformer.