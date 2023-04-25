WHITINGHAM — A Readsboro woman was cited for gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing her car.
At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the Vermont State Police received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle on Gates Pond Road in Whitingham. Troopers responded and found Madison P. Pudvah-Gouin, 27, of Readsboro had operated the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner prior to crashing it and left the scene of the crash after causing property damage, according to a news release.
After being transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries, Pudvah-Gouin was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on June 20.