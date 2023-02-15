BRATTLEBORO — Jaci Reynolds is ready to return to the Windham Southeast School District Board, seeing her willingness and ability to listen to all sides on an issue her most important attributes.
"Joining the board with any type of political agenda is inappropriate and frankly not helpful," she said. "My agenda is to make good decisions for our students. I believe that I did this when I was on the board in 2020/2021 and I am prepared to do it again."
Reynolds is running against Kim Price for a three-year term representing Brattleboro on the board.
Many students remain behind in academics due to pandemic-related learning loss and an even larger number are struggling with mental health issues, Reynolds said. Continuing to add and refine supports for students is her top priority.
Reynolds said she thinks the district's multi-level support (MLS) system is working well and will continue to help children as implementation continues. MLS replaced the multi-tiered system of support the district previously used to help students with needs that don't necessarily qualify them for individualized education programs, she explained.
One of Reynolds' concerns has to do with the end of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund revenue coming to the district. She said vital positions — such as social workers, nursing staff and clinicians — have been able to be added to the budget thanks to the funding source. Her hope is to identify the most critical positions and figure out how to keep them funded.
As a member of the board when a district-wide investigation into sexual abuse began, Reynolds supported the move but believes more outreach needs to occur so victims feel safer in reporting.
"We need professional development centered on trauma informed practices and mandated reporting that should include all district staff including anyone in a confidential coaching position so that we are ensuring that our shared values are being taught across the board," she said. "And the board needs to give out any and all information that is appropriate to the public to help our community better understand what is happening. Privacy is vital, but the public has asked for meta data (number of reports, etc.) and I believe we should be giving that information."
Transparency in the district, Reynolds said, "is absolutely an issue, although I am seeing improvement." She noted how now, when the board enters executive session, the specific reason or finding, is being asked for by board members, helping the public to better understand the point for private discussion.
Reynolds said the board needs to continue to ask for the finding, share as much information as possible and limit the use of executive session.
Diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice efforts are "never enough," Reynolds said. She sees the district moving in a positive direction, as board members have more diverse backgrounds as do students who serve as non-voting representatives to the board or as members of a student advisory committee. Next, she said, she'd "love to see" more diversity among district staff.
“I am a woman and a member of the Sovereign Abenaki nation of Missisquoi, St. Francis/Sokoki band," she said in a candidate bio. "Diverse representation is critical.”
Reynolds said she grew up in poverty like many other community members and understands the needs of the most vulnerable students. The experience of foster parenting provided her with tools to better understand children with complicated backgrounds, according to the bio. And as a current parent of two children in the district, she touted her firsthand experience with multi-level support and special education programming.
Reynolds described being excited to support the Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council in trying to improve equity in sports.
"There doesn't seem to be true gender equity at the high school," she said, noting how parents are joining the council to flag the issue and ask questions, and she had felt the same way when a study into high school sports was underway in 2021. "I'm really psyched to see parents taking it on. It's true, there's an issue."
Reynolds said she's a fan of the district's capital plan, so she finds building improvements "pretty exciting." She enjoyed being involved in a project that brought an addition to Academy School to improve special education delivery, and she plans to volunteer in the same capacity for any other large projects.
In a candidate bio, Reynolds said she seeks “transparency and accountability from all people who are involved with our school community.” She also wants to help improve communications from the board and share as much information as possible.
Currently, Reynolds serves on the district’s newly formed Special Education Parent Advisory Committee and its Independent Budget Review Committee. She's on the board at Black Mountain Assisted Family Living, which helps provide housing for adults with disabilities. She also runs a business, Jaci's BBQ Joint.
Reynolds said as a School Board member she was supportive of administrators, always respectful of fellow board members, “discerning in my decisions, and asked for clarifying information when needed."