Above: Ruth Lane, a member of the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, makes wreaths for the annual Holiday Bazaar. Right: Church member Kathy Squires works on a wreath. Photos By Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
featured
Readying the wreaths
Trending Now
-
Car, tractor-trailer involved in fatal crash
-
Mount Snow opens with safety at forefront
-
Some question school return policy as state seeks to prevent additional COVID surge
-
Miss Martha's steps up to COVID challenges
-
Help wanted at revived Hermitage Club
-
Dalem's Chalet in West Brattleboro to become second supportive housing location
-
They cooked for others on Thanksgiving
-
Car crashes into laundromat
-
Locals donate time to make masks
-
Delivering meals to those in need