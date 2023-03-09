MONTPIELER — It’s a cliche that no one wants to see how the sausage is made, but two local eighth-graders are doing just that, serving as pages in the Vermont Legislature.
“I’ve been in both the House and the Senate,” said Connor Noyes-Urffer, during an online call from a bedroom in a friend’s house near Montpelier. “I’ve also been able to sit in some committee rooms and just listen while I’m passing notes to people. I’ve always been interested in how government works, and this has helped to like get a closer view of it.”
Eli Welch, who starts his six weeks in Montpelier on April 4, echoed his friend’s sentiments.
Both boys credited their teachers and Librarian Mary Linney at Brattleboro Area Middle School for sparking that interest in them.
“Ms. Linney runs a humanities camp where they cover certain topics over the summer,” said Welch. “I was there for the year when we covered politics, and that was really eye-opening. We got [newly elected Vermont representative] Becca Balint to come in, and we did a mock interview with her.”
Linney thinks that programs like these are important for a few reasons.
“It gives students the chance to participate in something that is larger than themselves; namely in the governance of the state in which they reside.”
Noyes-Urffer and Welch will each spend four days a week in the statehouse and one day back at school. As official employees of the state of Vermont, they also get paid.
“I knew it was going to be an exciting thing for Connor, especially the idea of being able to take on his first job, but in the statehouse,” said Connor’s dad, Fred Noyes.
“It will good for him to have an experience that’s kind of different from the day to day of school,” said Maggie Foley, Eli’s mom. “It will be good for him to learn to manage his schoolwork and a job at the same time.”
Both boys are exposed to politics in their households, whether just from discussions around the dinner table or, in Connor’s case, because his mom Kathy Urffer’s work with the Connecticut River Conservancy brings her into contact with legislators on a regular basis.
Being a page is also about networking for the students, meeting people such as the state treasurer or the secretary of state, said Kathy Urffer.
“Having access to the people in our state who are making decisions is a real life experience that’s pretty valuable,” she said.
The students are also meeting other students from around the state, noted Linney. “These shared experiences can lead to lasting friendships.”
Principal Keith Lyman said students who participate in the page program embody two of the school’s core beliefs — service to others and civic duty — so it’s important to support and encourage that interest.
“They’re both good students and hard workers,” said Lyman.
Linney said, while both Noyes-Urffer and Welch are well-read and politically astute, this gives them an opportunity to see what it takes to engage in the political process.
“They will be exposed to a wide-range of political beliefs that may not mirror their own,” she said. “Seeing compromise in action is something that all of our students should experience.”
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, who participated in the program in 1998 as a student at Brattleboro Area Middle School, said his experience influenced his desire to get involved in public service.
“There are a few legislative members who are still serving who stand out in my memory, including Sen. Dick Sears and now Sen. Bobby Starr,” said Pieciak. “But I most clearly remember being impressed by Rep. Bill Lippert, who was authentic, thoughtful and willing to stand up for important issues, specifically issues impacting the LGBTQ-plus community. His leadership style is something I try to emulate to this day.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sergeant at arms arranged homestays for the pages, but at this time, it’s up to the families to find housing.
Both families have friends in and around Montpelier who will be taking in the boys during their six weeks.
“Other kids can just go home if they live a half hour or 40 minutes away,” said Kathy Urffer. “But if you’re way down here, that presents a pretty significant logistical challenge. It’d be great if there was support for the page program in a way that really made it equitable for kids, eighth graders from other parts of the state, as well.”