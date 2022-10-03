TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School Librarian Barbara S. Guerrero has been busy scanning yearbooks from the 1950s featuring silkscreen images made by students, newspaper articles and other documents related to the school’s history before she retired.
“All this stuff was here when I started my career here,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “All these 26 years, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to do something with this.’ And now, my back is up against the wall and I want to get it done.”
Her hope is to get the materials up on the school’s website. She also intends to collect whatever isn’t wanted at the school to be preserved at the Townshend Historical Society.
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, goes through one of the file cabinets that holds pieces of ephemera relating to the history of the school. Guerrero is working on scanning all of the items before she retires.
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, goes through one of the file cabinets that holds pieces of ephemera relating to the history of the school. Guerrero is working on scanning all of the items before she retires.
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, holds a dance card from 1934.
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, flips through some of the articles about the school that were written in the 1970s.
Barbara Guerrero, a school librarian at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, goes through a catalog from 1854.
Guerrero, whose last day as the librarian was Friday, said the school is celebrating its 188th anniversary in October. She described spending her last month at work scanning documents.
“It’s a school with a really rich history that’s important to a lot of people,” she said. “So I really enjoy it.”
Her successor, Jenna Greenbaum, previously taught French in Maine but knew she wanted to be a school librarian and to move back to the area. She grew up in Hadley, Mass., where she currently lives again.
“I wanted to work with all the different subject areas and more students, and I thought being a school librarian is the best way,” she said. “I really liked the school and the community, and so I applied, and it all worked out. And here we are.”
Greenbaum said she’s “so grateful” for the transition, which allowed some overlap between her start and Guerrero’s retirement. Guerrero helped Greenbaum learn different systems and the expectations of the library, and supported Greenbaum in new projects she’s starting, such as a book club and a memoir writing group.
Being new to the school, Greenbaum said “it takes a while to get to know everyone but all the students have been really open, and just really friendly and welcoming.” She finds Guerrero’s history project “fascinating.”
“I think that we’re at a very special point in the school and the library’s history, where Barbara is doing her archiving, and I’m here to build off all the amazing things that she’s done the past 26 years, and it’s going to be great to see where this all goes moving forward,” Greenbaum said.
Newspaper articles from the 1970s show there was “some concern about the school being a little too loose,” Guerrero said, explaining how one issue involved students “sitting on the floor. They fired the principal. They thought he was just too loose.”
Students at the time made a film called “Pendulum,” which had to do with the controversy with the principal. Guerrero pulled out a copy, which she hopes also will get on the website.
Her husband, Charlie Marchant, was a teacher at Leland & Gray at the time and is active in the Townshend Historical Society. He worked at the school for 36 years.
“Most people retire at the end of a school year, but I was a little confused about my retirement date and turning 65, and sort of in denial,” Guerrero said. She credited Principal Bob Thibault with having the idea for her to scan and archive the documents. She has provided some of the materials she has found to other teachers and students to use in classes.
When Guerrero first started as the assistant to the school librarian, she said, she found “piles and piles of things.”
“People drop stuff off every now and then, and it makes its way down here,” she said of the library.
When Guerrero first started as assistant to the librarian, she had no idea what to do with her life. She said she felt lucky to have found a job she enjoyed.
Her favorite thing as a librarian had been helping students with research. When the internet and smart phones came along, she said, they stopped using books. She described it being “a sad time.”
“I was digging for information with kids and now they just want to look for themselves on their phone,” she said. “And so to now be immersed in this, I’m not researching the school, you know, I am creating a place where the school can be researched. So it’s kind of a full circle thing. It’s great. I’m very fond of this school, and I spent more time here in the last 26 years than any place else, and I’m sad to be leaving, but I’ll be very supportive in any way I can.”
Her plan in retirement is to conduct personal research into her family. She said she has about 10 notebooks of correspondence between her parents during World War II when her mother was in New York City and her father was a photographer in the Army Air Corps in Italy.