BRATTLEBORO -- There are remarkable women everywhere, in Boston (its first female mayor), in Brattleboro (its first female police chief) and in every corner of Windham County.
Next Thursday, three remarkable women leaders from Windham County will be honored during the 4th Annual Remarkable Women Awards, sponsored by the Brattleboro Reformer.
This year's nominees came from the community via online balloting, with the final selection conducted by a panel of three judges.
This year's keynote speaker will be Norma Hardy, Brattleboro's new police chief, the first female police chief for Brattleboro and the first woman of color to helm a police department in the state of Vermont. Hardy came to Brattleboro this summer after a career with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and worked for the Port Authority, the owner of the World Trade Center, during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
The event will honor the top local women in three categories: non-profit, business and entrepreneurship.
It will be held this year on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Innovation Box Ballroom at 70 Landmark Hill, Brattleboro.
There are three finalists in each category: nonprofit leadership -- Chris Hart, Laurie Garland and Kathryn Knaeble; in business leadership -- Jerelyn Wilson, Tara Cheney and Kayla Shippee; and in entrepreneurial leadership -- Danielle LaCroix, Lissa Weinmann and Eleni Mak.
The judges this year include Tami Purcell, owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Jocelyn Rodevich, owner of World Coffee; and Lisa DiBernardo, of First Choice Mortgage Service.
Winners last year were Stephanie Bonin, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance; Carol Lolatte, director of Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department; and Kate Theriault, manager of The Marina restaurant.
Sponsors of the community event are C&S Wholesale Grocers, Fenton Family Dealerships, Brattleboro Area Realty, and Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
Richard "Bud" Lolatte, senior account manager for the Brattleboro Reformer, said the event was started to recognize women in the community who were "breaking down the glass ceiling."
The Innovation Box ballroom will be a great location for the awards event, which will be open to the public, as well as friends and family of the nominees. Previous locations have included the Strolling of the Heifers and the American Legion.
Music will be provided by Burnell-Mays, a Newfane jazz duo, and there will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and soft drinks.
Lolatte said that CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are optional.