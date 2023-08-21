BRATTLEBORO — After using drugs for more than 30 years, Bonnie Garrapy is for the first time celebrating a decade clean.
"There's no going back, never ever, it will never happen," Garrapy, 70, of Brattleboro, said. "It's just for today but I keep remembering that last detox and how hard it was. The unfortunate thing for me was it was doctor prescribed."
Garrapy said she would convince doctors she needed pain pills. She went to extreme lengths to get her fix, even undergoing unnecessary surgeries.
Sue Avery, who started local Nar-Anon Family Group meetings more than 20 years ago, noted the drug seeking occurred in the late 1980s before the state started cracking down on opioid misuse. Avery paired up with Garrapy to coach her on storytelling for "A Beautiful Journey," the Turning Point of Windham County event held at Latchis Theatre which aims to decrease stigmatization around substance use by having people in recovery tell their stories.
In 1989, Garrapy was arrested for a small amount of cocaine. She said she never used the drug again because she deemed herself lucky to be alive after many overdoses from it the year before.
That encounter with police introduced her to recovery. She went to treatment in Underhill and stayed clean for about five years.
At one point, when Garrapy experienced pain, she went to a doctor for pills and felt she had everything under control. She said she immediately became addicted to painkillers then spent years going back and forth between using and being clean.
"It's just so sad," she said. "It's awful the years I wasted."
Garrapy recounted success she had in college courses in the early 1990s after rehab. She wanted to become a nurse but drug use prevented her from ever completing all the necessary steps.
For 20 years, Garrapy worked as a licensed nurse assistant. She said she "really loved what I did."
When Garrapy got clean 10 years ago, she had breast cancer for a second time. She said she went through a traumatic experience when her breast reconstruction surgery went "terribly wrong" and felt emotional pain from a combination of other issues in her life.
Everything came crashing down the night of an ice storm in Brattleboro on Feb. 14, 2013. Garrapy said she called her doctor to get a prescription for her regular amount of 250 Vicodin pills. A receptionist told her the doctor was in Honduras for six weeks and she panicked.
Garrapy called other doctors and pharmacies but they would not oblige. She said she decided she would detox herself with Tylenol PM and sleep.
Eventually, the withdrawal symptoms became so intense that she called the Brattleboro Retreat for help. She was advised to go to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where she said she experienced great kindness.
As Garrapy pieced her life back together, she started attending Guilford Community Church. She said if she ever thought about using, she would call Avery first.
Garrapy no longer associates with people who use drugs.
"I know my boundaries and I know what's important," she said. "When you start hanging out with slippery people, you're going to end up in slippery places. I have so many wonderful people in my life, supportive people who are there for me unconditionally, regardless."
Garrapy said she "just couldn't physically go through another detox. I would rather die than go through that."
Her new hobbies include adult coloring books, singing with the Brattleboro Women's Chorus and gardening. Barry Levitt and Mary Ellen Koehler of Vernon allow Garrapy to use a piece of their property to garden and grow vegetables.
"We appreciate the help, of course," Levitt said.
The couple became friends with Garrapy through church about two years ago. They get together every week to play Scrabble. Levitt jokingly said he lets Garrapy win every time.
Garrapy has been on seven cruises and plans to do an eighth in February. She called Gracie, her African gray parrot, "the love of my life."
"Your joy is palpable," Avery told Garrapy during the interview.
Garrapy is still rebuilding relationships with her children. She recently participated in a weekly writing group at the Turning Point and hopes to get more involved the recovery center.
Every day, Garrapy tries to do something fun. She's been single for the last decade and she's OK with that.
"I'm just learning to love myself and realize how important of a person I am," she said.
Once a month, Garrapy teaches Sunday school at Guilford Community Church.
"This is just shocking to me that they asked me, knowing my history," she said.