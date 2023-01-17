BOSTON — Kaie Quigley hit a home run with his marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation executives.
Quigley, a senior at Lasell (Mass.) University who grew up in West Wardsboro and attended Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, presented “Red for Threads,” a clothing drive program focused on increased awareness of young adult homelessness in which fans would receive a commemorative t-shirt at the first home game against the New York Yankees in exchange for a donation of money or clothing. His project was selected as the best among seven groups from his class at Lasell, where he is majoring in communications with a focus in sports and a minor in journalism.
He and other students in Young-Tae Kim’s sports marketing course participated in a semester-long project aimed at creating a new program for the foundation that would have a positive impact on local Boston communities and making a corresponding marketing plan. Foundation Director of Programs Brad Schoonmaker provided feedback on plans during the semester.
Since 2019, Schoonmaker and Kim have collaborated on the Connected Learning program. Their goal is to expand “project-based learning opportunities for students to better understand marketing through real-world, professional assignments,” according to a page about the presentation on the university’s website.
Quigley said his journey in the field started in his junior year of high school when Leland & Gray lacked any classes or clubs for journalism. His teachers helped him get in touch with Shane Covey, sports editor at the Reformer at the time, and he ended up covering Leland & Gray sports for the paper.
His interest in project-based learning started at Leland & Gray, where he was part of the first iterations of what L&G is now conducting with project-based learning. He had submitted a project on sports analytics to Covey for review.
“That was really cool,” Quigley said. “I loved that class. It’s funny that this is coming full circle because I had a lot of moments during the Red Sox project where I sort of thought back to the project based learning stuff in high school. I think that’s an excellent, excellent format, and I loved it. And it proved to be beneficial for me then and it definitely proved to be beneficial for me now.”
Jessa Harger, director of the Journey Away program at Leland & Gray, said the local high school has been working to make project-based learning “a centerpiece of the curriculum.”
“It’s becoming more and more prevalent each year,” she said. “We had a successful round of projects this last semester and we’re really looking forward to what students do in the spring.”
Quigley recounted how the first draft of his presentation to the foundation involved getting young homeless adults off the street and giving them financial and housing security, mental health counseling and clothing.
“The feedback we got was you’re trying to do too much,” he said. “It was a little too overzealous.”
Professional development and the clothing drive were kept in the next version. But Schoonmaker determined the project was still too high reaching, Quigley said.
Feedback ultimately led to the decision to keep the clothing drive and utilize one of the foundation’s partners, Breaktime. The group’s mission is to end youth homelessness.
At the game where the clothing drive would be held, the idea is to create what Quigley called a “red out” in the crowd with the t-shirts. On the shirts would be logos for the Red Sox, Red Sox Foundation and Breaktime.
“We had little activities inside the stadium,” Quigley said of his plan, such as “waving homelessness goodbye. We’d put everyone up on the Jumbotron and do a big red wave and stuff like that.”
Schoonmaker said the project is “all about how you take the feedback and accept the coaching,” according to the webpage.
“The work that you put in was really excellent, and that is so appreciated,” he said to the students. “I feel really strongly about experiential learning and I hope that you got more out of this semester by [working with us on] a real-life experience.”
Quigley said Schoonmaker selected his group’s presentation as the favorite at a meeting in the Ford Clubhouse near Fenway Park. Altogether, the seven groups that presented included about 30 students.
After their pitches, they toured the stadium.
“It was surreal, obviously growing up a pretty diehard Red Sox fan, just going to Fenway as a fan for games,” Quigley said. “Seeing it in that light was really, really cool.”
Quigley got a chance to look at memorabilia in the stadium. He also went on top of the Green Monster, the 37-foot-2-inch-high left field wall.
“That was a really cool moment for me because I never necessarily thought I would see the top of the Green Monster,” he said. “From what I understand, it’s not the easiest or cheapest seat to get.”
Currently, Quigley is trying to land an internship with an advertising and marketing firm in Boston. Having the opportunity to pitch in a realistic scenario helped him not be afraid to pursue options outside of the journalism field he’s been so focused on for the last four years.
Quigley is one of the editors at the school newspaper on campus. He has been involved with the paper for four years.
As graduation nears, Quigley said he recognizes that he needs a job, “no matter what it is.”
“It gave me a lot of confidence more than anything else about being able to go out in the real world and satisfy clients or subjects or coworkers,” he said about the project.