HINSDALE, N.H. — The company finishing up the Interstate 91 bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham has won the bid to build a long-awaited bridge between Hinsdale and Brattleboro.
On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s five-member executive council approved the bid from Reed & Reed, of Woolwich, Maine.
Reed & Reed came in with a bid of $61,170,535, which is almost $10.6 million more than the state’s estimate.
The other two bids received by the state were significantly higher — just shy of $77 million from Cianbro in Pittsfield, Maine, and a little more than $89 million from Kubricky in Wilton, N.Y.
“We were a bit surprised by the spread,” said Peter Stamnas, director of project development for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
in 2003, Cianbro completed the 426-foot replacement arch bridge on Route 9 connecting Chesterfield and Brattleboro Route 9.
Kubricky is a subsidiary of D.A. Collins, which took on the Bennington Connector Project.
One reason Reed & Reed might have come in substantially lower, said Stamnas, is because it already has crews and equipment nearby, while the other two companies don’t.
David Scott, who took over as project manager when Don Lyford retired, said the differences in the bids may also be due to the differing ways the companies evaluated the volatility of prices coming out of the pandemic.
“It also depends on what they have on their plates already, what type of equipment they already have and what type of equipment they might need to purchase,” said Scott.
“There’s a lot of volatility from a structural steel standpoint, too,” added Stamnas.
Both Stamnas and Scott were quick to assert just because the state accepted the low bid, doesn’t mean the job won’t be done on time, within budget and safely.
“We are there to make sure they are building per the contract and to the specifications,” said Stamnas. “We have inspectors that are making sure we are getting what we are paying for.”
Stamnas said the state is not responsible for any costs over the accepted bid. He said any contractor that wants to do business in New Hampshire is required to purchase bonds to cover unexpected costs.
“They put in a bid they felt was fair,” said Stamnas. “They’re in the business to make money. Unfortunately for them, they left $15 million on the table, but that’s why we have a competitive bid process.”
Although the accepted bid was more than $10 million over the state estimate, Stamnas said because this is a multi-year project, the state was able to shift some funds around from other projects to cover the increase.
New Hampshire is responsible for $7.9 million of the increase while Vermont is responsible for $2.6 million.
The project to replace the two 100-year-old bridges connecting the two towns has been discussed for more than two decades and, even when added to New Hampshire’s 10-year transportation plan covering the years 2019 through 2026, the project was delayed, mainly due to right-of-way negotiations and utility planning.
The bridge will begin on the New Hampshire side at the traffic signal for George’s Field and sweep across the river to land where the Heim Haus building now stands. The project will also necessitate the replacement of several small storage tanks at Barrows & Fisher Oil Company.
The project also calls for the rehabilitation of the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges and the island between for use by pedestrians, bicyclists and people looking for a quiet place along the river.
The bid to build the new bridge does not include the cost of rehabilitating the old bridges. That project is expected to cost about $8 million and has not yet gone out to bid.
According to the bid approval signed off on by the governor and the Executive Council, a $3 million contingency was written into the contract “for payment of latent conditions which may appear during the construction of the project.”
“There are a lot of things that can happen, especially when the contractor starts driving piles for the bridge’s seven piers,” said Scott. “But we have done borings and the contractor should have a good understanding of what’s there.”
Eighty-six percent of the project is being paid for with federal funds; the rest comes from the states and grants.
Although the bid costs exceeded the DOT’s estimate by 20.87 percent, state documents submitted by DoH to the Executive Council, “the low bid of three bids received is felt to be reasonable for the work involved. No material changes that could reduce the overall project cost were identified during the bid review.”
The documents state there were 29 items accounting for 97 percent of the increases, including 30 percent more for concrete, 22 percent more for structural steel and 19 percent more for cofferdams.
“Re-advertising this project would result, in our opinion, in higher prices and prevent the completion of the work in a timely manner,” state the documents. “The Department considers it to be in the best interest of the State to accept this bid to accomplish these needed repairs.”
“We’re very excited to get it out of the office and into construction,” Stamnas told the Reformer.
“I would be surprised if you don’t see work start sometime in the next month or two,” said Scott.
He expects the new bridge will open on schedule, in 2023, with all work completed by 2024.