The Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal will host a webinar at noon Monday on protecting personal identity after the state Department of Labor accidentally mailed the personally identifiable information of thousands of Vermonters to the wrong addresses.
The forum, which will be shown live on the newspapers’ Facebook pages, is scheduled to include Lisa Jensen, of the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at the University of Vermont; Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington; and New England Newspapers Inc. columnist Elliott Greenblott, the fraud watch coordinator for AARP-Vermont.
New England Newspapers Inc. Vermont Statehouse Editor Greg Sukiennik will host the half-hour conversation. It will be streamed live on the newspapers’ Facebook pages and then posted to their web pages for anytime viewing.
To take part, register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4MuJr5RvSMy5oMEhjnw5UQ. We look forward to bringing you this timely program.
The forum will focus on the Form 1099-G breach, in which tax forms with the names and Social Security numbers of claimants in some pandemic unemployment programs were sent to the wrong recipients. In addition to informing unemployment recipients what they should do and how they can protect themselves, panelists will also discuss best practices for protecting your identity and your personally identifiable information all year long.
Harrington, a Bennington native, was appointed Labor Commissioner by Gov. Phil Scott in 2020. A graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, he formerly was economic and community development director for the town of Bennington.
Jensen, a UVM graduate, is the assistant director of the Consumer Assistance Program in the university’s department of community development and applied economics. A cooperative program established in 1983, CAP operates a hotline and provides mediation services to consumers.
Greenblott’s Fraud Watch column appears in the Reformer, Banner and Journal, and in The Berkshire Eagle of Pittsfield, Mass. He also hosts “Mr. Scammer” on Greater Northshire Access Television.