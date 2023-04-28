BRATTLEBORO — The Ethiopian Community Development Council is inviting the public to meet the newest members of the community during a refugee support and integration discussion on Monday, May 8, at Brooks Memorial Library.
"When this began back in January 2022, the community was really hands on with the Afghan plight all over the news," said Eduardo Meléndez community engagement and communications manager for the ECDC's Multicultural Community Center on Birge Street in Brattleboro. "We all knew what was going on and we all had a sense of wanting to help."
ECDC has helped about 150 refugees establish themselves in the region, he said, but new refugees are arriving and need the same level of support from the community.
"We want to let people know about the challenges the refugees have overcome to get here and we are calling for volunteers to help us resettle and provide new Vermonters with the tools they need to be self-sufficient," he said, adding "We are looking for Arab speakers. We are trying to form a group of Arab speakers that can help Yemeni families settle in."
The ECDC opened its Multicultural Community Center in October 2021 and began receiving Afghan refugees the following March.
With the support of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation's Welcoming Communities initiative and SIT Graduate Institute, which provides transitional housing in dorms on its campus, the ECDC has helped refugees integrate into Southern Vermont.
Meléndez attributed the successful refugee integration to "a Titanic effort" of its four case managers and the volunteers who rallied to help the refugees.
"These are people who provide transportation, people that can serve as language partners, people that can take them to dentist appointments and doctor's appointments," he said.
Now, with a new wave of refugees arriving in Southern Vermont, ECDC is calling on the community to continue to support them and be involved in their lives.
The informational session at the library starts at 5 p.m. and features a discussion on the conflicts in Eritrea/Tigray, Central Africa, Yemen and Latin America that are causing people to flee their home countries.
The panel will feature Joe Wiah, the director of ECDC's efforts in Vermont, who will provide background and context on the identities of refugees in Southern Vermont and on the resettlement process. Refugees themselves will share personal stories about their experiences.
After a transitional period on the SIT campus, refugees have been moving into homes in Wilmington, Brattleboro and Bennington, he said.
A handful of the refugees have left the region to reconnect with family members already in the United States or who have been resettled by other agencies in the country, said Meléndez, but most of them are making Southern Vermont their home.
"The reception has been really good," Meléndez. "But we do need to keep right on educating the people of Vermont and let them know that this has not stopped. On the contrary. Nationwide, there was a slowdown receiving refugees, but they opened the faucet again and people are coming to us."
ECDC is one of 10 recognized resettlement agencies in the United States.