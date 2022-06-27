After three months of studying rabbits & hares, First-graders from Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., share their knowledge through artifacts, interactive exhibits, games, artwork, and a play, with parents and other students from the school on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
After three months of studying rabbits & hares, First-graders from Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., share their knowledge through artifacts, interactive exhibits, games, artwork, and a play, with parents and other students from the school on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alexis Cerone and Zahara Wright, first-graders at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talk to the crowd about how to take care of a rabbit as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Colin Anderson, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., kicks off the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Luma Arpe, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talks about her diorama as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Ivy Clark, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., runs a trivia game as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Eleanor Greene, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., reveals an answer during a trivia game as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Eleanor Greene, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., reveals an answer during a trivia game as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alexis Cerone, a first-grader at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talks about her diorama as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alexis Cerone and Zahara Wright, first-graders at Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., talk to the crowd about how to take care of a rabbit as part of the “Remarkable Rabbits 2022” event on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
BRATTLEBORO — The first graders in Laureen Reavey’s class at Academy School took on a whole different kind of learning this spring called project-based learning. For the last eight weeks of school the first graders studied, collaborated, discussed, created and put together a final product.
It all began with a question…. Could we get a classroom rabbit? The more questions they asked the further down the rabbit hole they went.
The culmination of all this learning happened at the Academy School courtyard on June 14 when family friends, teachers and other students joined the students for games, questions, food, presentations and even a play. The students demonstrated their deep understanding of their topic by answering questions and showing their projects that were crafted by the first graders. During the eight weeks the students used reading, math, writing, art, science, speaking and listening skills to delve into their topic. Most importantly, this learning was accessed by all students regardless of ability, all the while fostering a love of learning that will last a lifetime.