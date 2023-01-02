BRATTLEBORO — Michael Heiden, owner of Outer Limits Health Club on Cotton Mill Hill, is no stranger to New Year's resolutions.
"They happen every year," he said, "but this year seems like more than normal. I think it's because people are ready. They got their COVID bodies, and now they want to get out of that. I think they're just ready to make some changes."
Heiden said some members of his gym will really stick with their workouts throughout the year. His view, however, is that a month of exercise in a year is better than none at all.
Heiden reports that his gym has membership levels that have returned nearly to where they were before the pandemic came along.
"We're getting back to where we need to be," he said. "We've actually had a really big bump in the past two months, which is typical for this time of year, but it seems like it's way more than several, so that's really pretty awesome."
Outer Limits Health Club is running a holiday promotion, the 21 Day Challenge, which started Jan. 1. Members post a photo of themselves engaged in a physically challenging activity on Instagram, and tag the gym to be in the running to win a three-month membership.
Heiden said about five or six people have returned to the gym in December since leaving when the pandemic hit. They have expressed a need to come back.
"People are fed up with being cooped up," he said. "One of the things we pride ourselves on is there's a community. We've got kids here, we've got older people here, people of all shapes and sizes, and they can all talk to each other, which is kind of nice. It's not like certain cliques. It's everyone talks to everyone, and it's a really friendly environment."
Heiden noted how members donated money to repair a door smashed in during a recent burglary.
"They noticed how much of a hardship it is," he said. "Community is a big thing."
Carla Grant, owner of Supreme Fitness on Putney Road, called the start of the new year "a great time" to visit a gym. She notices that memberships pick up in the winter.
"Some people are trying to stay strong, so that they can participate in winter sports, and some are here because their outside activities are hindered due to the winter conditions," she said. "Because the new year can feel like a new beginning, some new members are looking for a healthy start."
Grant said goals involve losing weight, becoming more active, and getting out and meeting new people.
"The warmer weather that is predicted for this week will be motivational and easier for some of our older clients to come out," she said. "I look forward to seeing more of our pre-COVID members return, as well."