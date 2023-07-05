CHESHIRE COUNTY, N.H. — Crews in Hinsdale N.H., and Chesterfield, N.H., repair roads that were damaged during the storms that passed through the area this week.
On Wednesday, a crew repaired Plain Road in Hinsdale, which was the only area to receive significant damage.
In Chesterfield, the highway department was called in to work on July 4 due to numerous washouts on town roads in West Chesterfield.
A Facebook post by the Chesterfield Police Department stated that much of the past week’s work has been washed away, leaving deep ruts on many of the dirt roads. Cones have been placed in many the areas to warn drivers, while other locations are being worked on to make the roads passable. Roads most effected include Old Ferry Road, Hutchins Road (north end), Streeter Hill Road, Upper Welcome Hill Road, Herrick Road, various portions of Gulf Road, Merrifield Road, various portions of North Hinsdale Road, and Orchard Road by Gulf Road.
As rain continues to fall, more locations may be affected.
“We are making these roads as safe as possible. If you see a road washout which needs immediate attention, please call our dispatch at 603-355-2000,” noted the Facebook post. “As always, please drive carefully. We will continue to check these roads as the day progresses.”