BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of “engaging in abusive conduct” against three different women on three separate occasions last year was ordered held without bail last Friday.
According to court records, George McCline, 31, of Brattleboro, violated abuse prevention orders on Aug. 25, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15.
One of those orders was issued after a July 19, 2021 incident in which McCline allegedly choked a woman, lifting her off the floor by her throat. The woman told Brattleboro Police Officer Seth Wild the incident lasted about 60 seconds until another person walked into the room. McCline also threw the woman into a laundry basket, causing pain on a scale of 7 out of 10, wrote Wild.
During a hearing on Friday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins told the court that McCline actually strangled the woman twice to the point she couldn’t breathe.
“The scope of the violent behavior, the history of being aggressive towards women ... the fact that the defendant has a history of being violent towards different people certainly means he is a risk to the public,” said Nevins, adding that no conditions of release could protect the public.
Nevins also pointed out that McCline has three prior convictions from 2020 for violating conditions of release and has two current cases pending in which he has violated conditions of release.
“Those conditions of release had done nothing to keep other people safe,” he said. “We think that defendant’s criminal history, combined with the seriousness of what occurred here, combined with the record established of multiple (women) being abused in a fairly short period of time, all combine to show that nothing this court will impose will curb this violent behavior ....”
Albert Fox, McCline’s public defender, acknowledged the weight of the evidence against his client. Nonetheless, said Fox, he had identified “an upstanding member of the community” who is willing “to keep [McCline] in eyeball supervision” and prevent him from getting into trouble while awaiting trial.
“He certainly understands the seriousness of the consequences [of violating his conditions],” said Fox. “He is eminently aware that any type of violation is going to send him back and this time there certainly would be no benefit of the doubt accorded to him.”
Fox also noted if the court decided to hold his client without bail, it would have to schedule a trial within 30 days.
“The nature of the particular charges in this case are very serious,” said Judge Katherine Hayes. “The question is, does Mr. McCline’s release pose a substantial threat of violence to [the victim] or to anyone else.”
She noted that McCline’s convictions for violating conditions of release “certainly shows some lack of respect for court orders.”
“It is the pattern of repeated violence against women that leads the court to conclude that the state has met its burden of demonstrating in this case that Mr. McCline cannot safely be released, that he is a risk to the women with whom he has close connections, and that I don’t think there’s anything I can do that will adequately protect them,” said Hayes.
The judge asked the court clerk to schedule a pre-trial hearing in the next couple of weeks and to schedule a jury draw for the end of September.
McCline has been charged with two counts of first degree aggravate domestic assault and one count of domestic assault. He could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.