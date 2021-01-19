MONTPELIER — Vermont’s multibillion-dollar unfunded pension liability for teachers and state employees will grow by another $604 million in the coming year, and the state will face an increase of $96 million in its annual contributions to those retirement systems, unless action is taken to reduce costs, State Treasurer Beth Pearce said in a report issued Friday.
But the solution Pearce suggested to address the growing gap between the state’s funding and its liability — reducing or eliminating cost of living adjustments (COLAs) for current employees who have yet to retire — has already been rejected by the state teachers’ union.
The report acknowledges the step is harsh medicine, but says it’s the only viable way to address the unfunded liability, estimated at $4.5 billion late last year.
“Eliminating or reducing a COLA significantly reduces the lifetime benefits of a retiree as purchasing power is diminished over time,” the report said. “The Treasurer’s Office, however, reluctantly, sees some level of COLA reduction as the only viable option to make a significant reduction to approach the targeted savings. The use of a threshold, while reducing the savings, does provide a level of retirement security for retirees, especially those that receive a smaller retirement benefit.”
The report also proposes increasing the years used to calculate the average final compensation, the figure upon which pension payments are based; expanding the use of “Rule of 87” and “Rule of 90,” which combine years of service and age for the purposes of eligibility for normal retirement; and increasing employee contributions.
Furthermore, the report recommends paying down the unfunded pension liability with available CARES Act dollars if possible.
“Our number one priority is creating a sustainable defined benefit retirement system and insuring retirement security,” Vermont State Employees Association president Aimee Towne said Monday.
Towne said the union recently held member meetings about the report’s recommendations. “I think it is fair to say that no one likes these proposals,” she said.
“VSEA has yet to take a position on the Treasurer’s recommendations, but will for certain be organizing our over 6,000 members and 8,000 retirees to advocate for a dedicated revenue source,” she said.
Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA, the state’s largest teachers union, told Vermont Public Radio that the union opposes the plan. He said the state should increase taxes on the wealthiest Vermonters — those who benefitted from the Trump tax cuts — to make up the unfunded liability.
“We think that would be unfair to our teachers, who have held up their end of the bargain and paid every single dollar that they’ve been asked to pay,” Tinney told VPR on Friday. “That [cost-of-living-adjustment] has been part of the bargain — that as they retire, they know their pensions would keep up with the rate of inflation. So we don’t believe this adjustment should be made on the backs of teachers, who have devoted their entire lives to the service of the children of Vermont.”
The report’s recommendations would reduce the unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities for the state employees and teachers’ retirement systems by a combined $474 million and reduce the state’s employer contribution by $85 million, the report said.
“We’re going to continue to look at other alternatives and options,” Pearce told VPR on Friday. “These are the recommendations as they stand now, recognizing that we have a long way to go before this is completed and a solution is generated.”
The report recommends the state maintain its defined benefit retirement system (the pension plan now in place) for current and future employees. It said switching a defined contribution plan such as a 401(k) would cost the state more, and would not eliminate the state’s unfunded liability.
“According to a Pennsylvania report, shifting to [defined contribution] accounts results in higher future costs, because individual accounts have lower investment returns and higher fees than [defined benefit] pensions,” Pearce’s report said.
According to a 2020 report by the Vermont Business Roundtable, between 1979 and 2006,, Vermont underfunded its teachers’ pension plan by nearly $172 million, with payments as low as 38 percent of the recommended contribution in 1996.
Lawmakers sought to address those funding gaps in 2008, when they instituted a payment plan seeking to erase the unfunded liability by 2038. But the liability has increased as the pool of retirees has continued to grow and the state’s invested pension funds have not met the anticipated rate of return, which has been lowered to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.
In October, Pearce, in a letter to Scott, said the retirement systems’ boards of trustees had recommended payments of $196.2 million for teachers, and $119.9 million for state employees, to cover both annual employer contributions and catch-up payments to address unfunded liability. At the time, Pearce pledged that she would return in January with proposals to lessen those payments.
In November, Moody’s Investor Service affirmed Vermont’s bond rating at “AA+” (its second-highest rating), but adjusted its future outlook from “stable” to “negative,” based on concerns about Vermont’s workforce demographics and its unfunded pension liability.