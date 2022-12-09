BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Recycling Center is not a good fit to host a reopened swap shop.
That was the conclusion based on information gathered by Select Board member Bonnie North, who had volunteered to research the matter.
The Select Board received a petition in October with more than 400 signatures from area residents, asking the board to reinstate the free swap shop, which had been suspended during the COVID pandemic.
While the town of Rockingham runs the recycling center, it is located in Westminster on land owned by the village of Bellows Falls. It is open to anyone who buys a user permit.
North said the Rockingham center is now "organized and clean," but there isn't enough room in the main building at the site to house everything. The building is used to store recyclable materials.
North told her fellow board members Tuesday night that the ad hoc committee that was supposed to work with her on the issue never materialized, so she did her own study.
North said she visited the Brattleboro swap shop, as well as shops in Walpole, N.H., and Springfield.
She said all were well run and organized, and in the Brattleboro and Springfield cases, all run by volunteers. Walpole is run by town employees, and it is located in its own building.
North said the Rockingham Recycling Center has very limited space to host a swap shop and parking is a definite problem.
"We don't have room to do it on Route 5 in Westminster," she said, adding "Parking is an issue for us."
The biggest problem that has plagued the Rockingham swap shop -- worthless or broken items being left there instead of being thrown out -- is addressed by the other centers with a strict screening process, she said.
North said she personally witnessed people in Brattleboro being told they couldn't drop off things because they weren't useful.
In Walpole, staffers monitor what is being dropped off so that the town doesn't end up with "30 coffeemakers."
North said a volunteer, who she called "a saint," runs the swap shop at the Springfield transfer station, and has run it for 24 years. The town has given her a little building to run the swap shop, she said.
"Thank you," fellow Select Board member Rick Cowan, who had been interested in reopening the swap shop, told North. "We need a saint and a location."
Earlier in the meeting, Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said plans were underway to replace the recycling center's tire and food waste building, which he said was unstable.
"We will start that project next week," he said, with the town crew -- weather permitting -- removing the dilapidated shed to make way for a new one.