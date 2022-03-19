BRATTLEBORO — Town Meeting members turned down free lunch for next year in a 69-49 vote during their nearly 12-hour annual meeting held online Saturday. They authorized the sale of Union Station to the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center for $1 after a 98-8 vote.
"The town purchased the Union Station in 1972 and the station has long been preserved as an important landmark," Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said. BMAC is "now a self-sustaining institution, and the reason the town owned the museum no longer exists and the building is a burden to the taxpayers."
Select Board member Tim Wessel said putting the article about lunch on the meeting agenda was "a proper thing" for the Select Board to do, but it didn't mean the board endorses the initiative brought forward by the Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee.
"I think it disrupts a lot of things we'll want back at in-person meetings," he said, including students fundraising and plans by some Town Meeting members who want want to go out or bring their own food. He also worried about the logistics of meeting everyone's dietary needs.
Having talked with her constituents before the meeting, Maya Hasegawa of District 2 said they opposed "spending this money to provide lunch for Town Meeting members." Although she liked the idea of gathering for lunch, Kate O'Connor of District 3 called paying for it "an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars."
Sonia Silbert of District 3, who served on the committee, said the lunch gathering would build community and mimic traditions in smaller towns of offering potluck meals at their annual meetings.
"It's really in majority white spaces such as this one that it's even a possibility that food wouldn't be provided," Abby Mnookin of District 2 said. "I would love to see food as a way to bring people together, as a way to help be more inclusive and diversify."
A motion to increase the article from $2,500 to $5,000 was defeated in a 107-11 vote. Rikki Risatti of District 2, who served on the committee, proposed doubling the figure to cover the costs of feeding all attendees of the meeting.
In a 97-21 vote, Town Meeting members approved disbanding the RTM Steering Committee, recommending the Charter Review Commission consider adding and defining the committee.
Millicent Cooley of District 3 said the committee, which she chaired and formed at the direction of RTM last year to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the meeting, voted 6-5 to disband. She described disagreements about the scope of work in which committee members had differing opinions on whether their work would conflict with the Charter Review Commission when it starts up again.
Cooley viewed the committee's role as conducting outreach, and making the meeting more accessible and understandable. The group hosted informational meetings and posted information online.
Spoon Agave of District 3, who served on the committee, suggested the committee consider democracy itself.
"Most of the people in the committee said no," he said. "I'm afraid that what happened is we saw sort of a microcosm of what's happening in the country today, as we find more and more people unwilling or uninterested in seeing the continuation of our democracy ... I would like to see it strengthened. That's why I helped start this committee at all."
Andy Davis of District 3, who served on the committee, called the structure and mission of the committee "unclear."
"This led to continuing disagreements and procedural turmoil consistently throughout the year," he said. He suggested the committee could be of value if it had a specific definition of its powers and duties.
Rick Morton of District 1 didn't want to end the committee he served on, saying its work was important and should continue. Having missed the meeting where the recommendation to disband came up, he would have split the vote.
For O'Connor, who resigned from the committee in November, it was her worst experience in civil duty to date. She also thought a more formulated plan for the committee and reducing the 16-member count would have been helpful.
Kurt Daims of District 2, who also resigned from the committee, said members of the committee had "a fear of responsibility and serious work," and wanted shorter meetings.
After a 99-16 vote, Select Board compensation will stay at $8,000 for regular members and $10,000 for chairperson. These rates were raised at last year's meeting from $3,000 and $5,000 respectively.
Last year, RTM also asked for board members to be reimbursed for child or elderly costs. Wessel said he has been taking advantage of the help with child care.
"It is appreciated," he said, feeling the same way about the raise in compensation although he didn't see it encouraging any new faces since three board members went unopposed in March's election.
Agave said he believes the election to be the first in his 33 years of living in Brattleboro that board seats went uncontested.
Board member Jessica Gelter said the extra money makes it easier for her to serve.
"It makes a huge difference for me," Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said.
A motion to increase compensation for board members by 8 percent for inflation failed 92-20.
Town Meeting members voted 100-6 to support the proposed $19,328,908 budget for fiscal year 2023. A motion to reduce the budget by $500,000 was defeated 102-12.
"The lack of questions about a $20 million budget always infuriates me," said Dick DeGray of District 2, former Select Board member who proposed the motion.
DeGray said he's concerned projected tax revenue for rooms and meals, and sales will be affected by inflation and gas prices.
"Whilst I do understand times are tough right now," Select Board member Daniel Quipp said, "I do think this budget is lean and provides a really good level of service for people in this town."
The ongoing community marketing initiative of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) will receive $37,159 after a 75-45 vote. Chamber Executive Director Greg Lesch said the effort is "going well" and involves Blue Whale Public Relations of Florida.
By his count, as many as 100 businesses and organizations have welcomed writers and influencers into town.
"We've seen amazing growth in all of our social media platforms and we've been landing some really amazing publications," he said. "USA Today. Forbes Magazine. We have upcoming coverage coming up in Ebony [Magazine]."
Kristopher Cain of District 3 said he worries about how an influx of out-of-state residents are buying up housing or paying more rent, displacing locals.
Town Meeting members voted 101-3 to expand the Agricultural Land Protection Fund and rename it the Brattleboro Agricultural and Food Systems Revolving Loan and Grant Fund. Town Sustainability Coordinator Stephen Dotson said the goal is to have the fund better understood so it's utilized more.
An article to give authority to the Select Board to enter into tax stabilization agreements with alternative energy generating plants narrowly passed. Before the 51-50 vote, Quipp assured agreements would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
"We all care deeply about the natural environment and taking real action on climate change," he said.
For more accountability, Town Meeting members called for a policy for the agreements. They passed a non-binding resolution making the main criteria of eligibility locations already developed or disturbed to previous use and/or development such as rooftops, parking lots, landfills and Brownfield sites.
Special assessments on downtown properties will fund the DBA's work plan and budget for a total of $87,000 after a 101-13 vote. Special assessments will cover debt service obligations related to capital improvements to the water and sewer lines in the Mountain Home and Deepwood Mobile Home Parks for a total of about $131,699 following a 111-1 vote.
Town Meeting members supported allocations to human services organizations for a total of $275,575 via a 111-7 vote. They also approved spending 1.4 percent of the next fiscal year's budget on funding human services next year after a 103-12 vote and a proposed amendment to increase that to 2.2 percent failed 63-55.
"We need to support these organizations doing the work they are doing," Ruth Garbus of District 2 said.
Robin Morgan of District 2 called the funding "a way to make our whole community more healthy and safe."
Brattleboro will providing Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies with $36,552 from program income, a revolving loan fund that distributes proceeds originating from Community Development Block Grants, following a 74-39 vote.
In a 107-3 vote, the body approved transferring $300,000 from surpluses to the Capital Fund for paving projects. Passed with little to no debate were articles adopting the auditors report, employing accountants, authorizing the Select Board to borrow in anticipation of receiving taxes, and ratifying the appointments of Hilary Francis as town clerk, Debbie Desrosiers as interim treasurer and Bob Fisher as town attorney.
In the last move before voting to adjourn, Town Meeting members approved a non-binding resolution to recommend next year's meeting be held in a hybrid format with ways to participate in person or via Zoom. Saturday's meeting was the third time Brattleboro hosted a remote meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, being the only municipality to secure special approval from the state to do so.