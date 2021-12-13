BRATTLEBORO — Several ideas are being proposed in an effort to make annual Representative Town Meeting as efficient and effective as possible.
Millicent Cooley, chairwoman of the RTM Steering Committee, said the committee formed for that purpose at the annual meeting in March. Last Tuesday, she presented its recommendations to the Select Board.
Child care for RTM attendees was first offered in 2019 after it was approved by Town Meeting members under the time reserved for “other business” the year before, Cooley said.
“The need for improved child care was mentioned in the survey that we sent out to people,” she said.
Cooley said the committee is recommending enough funds be set aside for high quality child care to be offered at the meeting. Town Manager Peter Elwell said there are funds set aside for the project.
A plan for 2020 was never implemented because of COVID-19, Elwell said. Town staff made child care arrangements with the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development and intend to do the same this year if an in-person meeting occurs.
Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said it’s likely the meeting will be held remotely again and she wondered if child care should be made available in that case.
“We didn’t discuss that,” Cooley said. “I’ll ask the committee what they think about that. It’s a good question. Just off the cuff, it’s hard for me to imagine how that would work.”
The committee urged the Select Board to appoint a Charter Review Commission prior to the required start in 2023. Every 15 years in Brattleboro, the commission must convene to review the town charter.
Some issues or topics coming up at committee meetings are things for the commission to consider. Cooley said those items are noted on a list.
“I can’t give you ideas that we all think are necessary,” she said.
With a new town manager starting next month, Select Board member Ian Goodnow said he would prefer waiting to give him six months to a year before he’s responsible for giving any support to the Charter Review Commission.
The committee also is calling for having its members elected from the floor via an article at annual RTM, as is done with the Finance Committee and Human Services Committee.
“We want people at RTM to know we are accountable,” Cooley said. “We want to include new members and we’re representatives in service of RTM.”
Select Board members seemed agreeable to including an article that would have Town Meeting members vote to appoint committee members for one-year terms. Elwell said the board will vote in January on the RTM warning, which could feature the article.
The 14-member committee is discussing the potential to offer free lunch to Town Meeting members at the annual meeting. Committee member Rikki Risatti suggested going further by also providing free breakfast, dinner and snacks.
“We are still working on that,” Cooley said.