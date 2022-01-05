BRATTLEBORO — Representative Town Meeting members will be looking at expanding access to an agricultural fund and providing free lunch to all members.
The RTM Steering Committee requested that an article ask for as much as $2,500 in the fiscal year 2023 budget to pay for lunch on the first day of the annual meeting next year if it is held in person.
“This includes full support for Brattleboro Union High School in providing the lunch as has been kind of the tradition in order for them to raise funds for their student programs,” Committee Chairwoman Millicent Cooley said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
Logistical support would be provided by the committee, Cooley said. She noted a majority of committee members voted in favor of the proposal and they cited the long running times of meetings, and the potential for community building and reducing tension.
Even if not in favor of offering free lunch, all board members agreed to put the article on the warning for the March meeting. Committee member Rikki Risatti suggested free food be provided to all attendees.
Currently, the Agricultural Land Protection Fund is designed strictly to protect farmland. A proposal would expand its use to allow for money to go toward working capital or business management, enable parts of a loan to later be forgiven depending on the fund’s performance and nature of the application, and rename it the Brattleboro and Food Systems Revolving Loan and Grant Fund.
Agricultural Advisory Committee Chairwoman Ashlyn Bristle anticipates the change could bring about many more projects as the fund would become accessible to more farmers and food producers. She said she sees it as a way to potentially benefit members of the BIPOC community, which has historically been left out of such initiatives.
The Agricultural Advisory Committee “rebooted last year” after being inactive for more than a decade, Sustainability Coordinator Stephen Dotson said.
“Its focus had been rather narrow and very restricted to farmland preservation specifically,” he said. “There is a goal within the town plan that we widen the scope of this fund and this committee.”
If an article to modify the fund is approved at RTM, Dotson said, the committee and town staff could then “hammer out details of a new fund.”
“I would say that both as the chair of the committee and as a farmer in Brattleboro, I’m strongly in support of it,” said Bristle, who co-owns Rebop Farm. “I see it as a move away from an emergency response and towards resiliency planning, which I think is incredibly important in our food system as we look at more and more climate insecurity with our food and my personal income.”
Dotson estimated the fund has held a balance of about $50,000 for the last few years. He said there are talks in committee about ways to replenish it and gain the most interest.
Board members agreed to put the matter up for a vote at RTM.