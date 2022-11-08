Vermont became the first state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution Tuesday, passing the Reproductive Liberty amendment — known as Proposal 5 or Article 22 — by an overwhelming margin.
With more than 245,000 votes counted, "yes" votes for Proposal 5 outnumbered "no" votes by a margin of 72 percent to 22 percent, according to a preliminary vote count released by the secretary of state’s office at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Roughly 5 percent left the question blank.
The Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee, which campaigned for the amendment, said in a message to supporters that “Vermont voters made history tonight.”
“Vermonters support reproductive freedom in all four corners of the state,” the committee said, “and they believe that our reproductive decisions are ours to make without interference from politicians.”
Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement: “Vermont voters tonight have made it clear that bodily autonomy is a fundamental right for the people in their state. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, state constitutions are vital to safeguarding access to abortion. Vermont has set an example of what is possible for other states.”
A coalition of progressive groups worked to pass the amendment under the ballot committee’s umbrella, including the ACLU of Vermont, the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Alliance for a Better Vermont and Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund.
James Lyall, executive director of the ACLU of Vermont, heralded the amendment as being on the vanguard of reproductive rights: “We enshrined in Vermont’s constitutions the strongest abortion rights protections in the country,” he said in a statement.
Vermont’s founding document will now be appended with a 22nd article, which will read in full: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”