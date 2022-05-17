MANCHESTER — It was the Republicans’ turn to argue their case on Monday, as U.S. Senate candidate Christina Nolan and U.S. House hopeful Ericka Redic laid out their positions in a visit to Manchester.
Nolan, the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont, spent the day at Burr and Burton Academy talking to students and visiting classes. She’s one of four GOP candidates seeking the nomination, and widely considered the frontrunner.
Later, Nolan and Redic, an accountant and political activist, both spoke and took questions at an event hosted by the Bennington County Republican Committee at BBA’s Riley Center for the Arts. About 20 people attended and the event was filmed by Greater Northshire Access Television for later telecast.
Nolan, who served as U.S. Attorney under the Trump administration, described herself as an “independent Republican” who would represent the state rather than the party, and set out to bridge the body’s sharp partisan divide. She pointed to her record as U.S. Attorney and pledged to support police and public safety.
“I do believe there are other senators who want to find common ground and compromise,” she said. “I think one person can make a change.”
Nolan said she was genuinely impressed by the BBA students she met, explaining they asked tough questions, but did so with civility and respect.
“I wish the culture in Washington was like the culture at Burr and Burton because everyone listened,” she said. “They engaged — there’s such a culture of mutual respect.”
Redic, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for state Senate representing Chittenden County in 2020, is at this point the only GOP U.S. House candidate to have filed with the Federal Elections Commission.
She pointed to her business background and compared that to the Democratic frontrunners for the House, saying they had not improved life for everyday Vermonters. She was critical of their support for the Clean Heat Standard, which Gov. Phil Scott vetoed, saying it would have put fuel dealers out of business and raised heating prices.
Redic, who said she has been in recovery from addiction for 13 years, also questioned support for safe injection sites — which advocates say are needed so that addicts don’t take drugs alone and risk overdosing on fentanyl.
“People do not need us to enable them to do more drugs. What they need is the support and the structure to get sober, to get clean and to put their lives back together,” she said. “And I can tell you from personal experience that getting arrested was what interrupted my drug addiction and caused me to start making a change.”
ROE VS. WADE
With the future of reproductive rights in doubt given the release of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, the candidates were asked about their stand on abortion rights.
Redic said she’s found herself in a no-win situation by trying to give “delicate answers” on abortion, earning ire from either side of the argument. So she’s decided she’s not giving delicate answers.
“The truth is I am pro-life and I am that way because of science,” she said.
“Now the reality is that something like 60 percent of Americans think there should be no regulations in the first trimester. And so I think anybody who is pro life, hear me now — it is your responsibility, along with mine, to persuade people that they should make a different choice. The American people by and large believe that abortion is ok. And so we need to do a better job of persuading them that if they get pregnant unexpectedly, that they feel like they can’t be a mother, that they have other options.”
Nolan disagreed, to a point.
“Roe vs. Wade is a 50-year precedent that people have come to rely on, but people need to understand it articulates a limited right, a limited first trimester right to abortion,” she said, also voicing support for women’s access to health care. “I believe we need to respect, honor and preserve that 50-year precedent and the limited right that it establishes.”
But Nolan does not support late-term abortions, or the proposed Vermont constitutional amendment, which she said would allow them — and said Welch does.
“There’s women’s autonomy, which I care a great deal about. And then there’s the question of life,” Nolan said. “And I believe that when you get to the last trimester, abortion goes way too far.”
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 91 percent of abortions performed in the U.S. take place before 13 weeks; 7.7 percent occur from weeks 14 to 20, and 1.2 percent of abortions are performed at or after 21 weeks.
TRANSGENDER SPORTS
The two candidates were also asked about whether transgender children presenting as female should be allowed to play girls’ sports — and whether it’s fair to girls.
Redic said transgender girls who were born biologically male should not be allowed to compete in sports against biological females.
“I believe that [transgender kids] should be greeted with dignity and respect and kindness, just like everyone should. But I don’t believe that should be done at the expense of women,” Redic said. “I think that we have to be very careful when we start to say that certain classes of people are privileged above others and should have special consideration taken for them.”
Nolan also called the situation a women’s rights issue, and said biological males should not be playing girls’ sports. But she also harkened back to her own childhood — in which she was the only person who knew she was gay — and said transgender kids should be accepted and not ostracized.
“This is something where we we’ve got to figure out a solution because I want them to have sports too,” she said. “Because I can tell you it’s not so fun to not be able to talk about who you are.”
Nolan announced Tuesday that she would formally file her papers with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday with former Republican Gov. Jim Douglas in attendance.