BRATTLEBORO — Rescue Inc. officials submitted documents to the town’s request for information despite their rocky relationship.
“We’ve been watching the Brattleboro EMS discussion over the last year,” Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue, said in an interview Thursday. “I can say we’ll continue to watch that situation unfold.”
Last week, Rescue Inc. Board President Kathy Hege said it’s unclear if her group could submit a proposal to the town given their current obligations. Her board meets on Tuesday and will discuss the prospect then.
Zach Rounds, a lieutenant at Rescue, said his group does have additional obligations since the contract with the town of Brattleboro ended last July.
“There’s no lack of activity at Rescue,” Hazelton said. “We have really good partnerships with not just our longstanding first response squads but our new relationship with Keene [N.H.] Fire and supporting that area.”
Since last year, Rescue also opened Vermont EMS Academy in Newfane.
Last month, the town asked “qualified firms to identify their level of interest in negotiating a contract for the provision of Emergency Medical Services” within Brattleboro. Contract disputes ended the town’s relationship with Rescue after 56 years and Golden Cross Ambulance has stepped in as the town looks at a contracted or fully municipal EMS model.
Feedback from the request for information (RFI) responses will be summarized at the July 25 Select Board meeting and a request for proposals will be developed. Proposals will be reviewed in September, when the big decision on how to proceed is anticipated.
Town Manager John Potter said the town received two responses as of Thursday and the documents will be available in early September once the procurement process is complete.
“The town is committed to an open and transparent process on consideration of EMS in Brattleboro for the future that includes both exploring a third party system or a municipal system,” Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said Thursday. “And as part of the third party system, I encourage Rescue or any other provider to submit to the RFP process, which will be open on Aug. 1.”
On the decision to submit a response to the RFI, Hazelton said he thinks it’s important for Brattleboro citizens to have information before a decision is made.
“Operating a modern EMS system is complicated,” he said. “There’s far more to it than buying a couple of ambulances and hiring some people. Modern EMS is health care. It requires infrastructure and support along with leadership that has experience managing complex health care challenges.”
As Rescue waits to hear what Brattleboro decides to do, Hazelton said his group is providing technical support and water rescue in the communities they serve.
“Part of our regional EMS delivery model has allowed us to staff 11 ambulances during these storms so we could have constant coverage without interruption even during geographic isolation,” he said.
Hazelton noted Rescue also had 16 people committed to statewide responses during the storm, with enough people and ambulances for the local response.
Rounds said the current process the Select Board established for assessing its future for EMS “seems clear.”
“Having a timeline for decision making and opening up the topic for community discussion was crucial,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Rounds called the topic of EMS “high stakes.”
“When you dial 911 and need medical attention, the system that activates and ultimately provides you care needs to be effective and efficient,” he said. “Ultimately, a municipality is responsible for how they provide EMS to their citizens. It is their responsibility to make sure these plans are in place.”
Rounds described Rescue Inc. as “a regional ambulance service, with a proven model for response and patient care outcomes.”
“Rescue’s central location in Brattleboro should be utilized to the advantage of Brattleboro’s patients, rather than summoning ambulance services from outside of the region for coverage in town during this process,” he said.
He noted longer response times can directly affect patient outcomes.
“Patients would benefit most by the Town of Brattleboro and Rescue Inc. forming a mutual agreement for which one entity is not subsidizing another,” he said.
Rounds pointed out how Rescue Inc., the Brattleboro Fire Department and the town worked together for nearly six decades before. If they were all to work together again, he suggested it would be best to have “a pre-established process for how to handle human resources related concerns” using a third-party agent.
“The goal of all providers of emergency services should be to maintain a top tier of professionalism and promote the best working conditions for boots on the ground personnel,” he said.
Rounds said the medical personnel at Rescue Inc. hold Brattleboro residents in high esteem after serving them for decades.
“For many of us, the people of Brattleboro gave us our initial experience in our careers,” he said. “Some of our long-time personnel have decades of experience running calls in Brattleboro, working with the patients and helping them get the care they need day and night. There is no question that our personnel express a desire to serve and protect the citizens of Brattleboro, as we had prior to July 1, 2022, since 1966.”
Select Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said the board is exploring all the possibilities and is “eager to hear what Rescue has to offer.”
“The RFI is an attempt by us to learn more about what [providers] consider important,” he said. “We’re asking ... what’s important to you about delivering emergency medical services in Brattleboro?”
Reichsman said the responses will inform the RFP, which will be sent to about 80 providers.
“We definitely want them to be in the game and tell us, ‘Here’s what we can do,’” he said of Rescue.
He pointed out the process is intended to be “open” and “in good faith.”
“We want everybody to understand how we’re making a decision,” he said, encouraging people to get involved and offer feedback. “We want everyone to be satisfied once we finish this process.”
Reichsman said many things could have happened differently, with regards to the breakup between the town and Rescue.
“At a certain point, you just have to say, ‘OK, timeout, let’s start over. New game, new players,” he said. “The town and the Select Board are doing everything we can to get positive proposals from EMS providers that we can then take a look at make a determination as to what works best for the people of Brattleboro.”