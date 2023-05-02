KEENE, N.H. — Brattleboro’s Rescue Inc. will provide temporary backup ambulance services to support the Keene Fire Department to replace its longtime backup provider, R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service, which ceases operations on Wednesday.
“When we got wind over the weekend that we might need to stand up EMS operations in Keene, our operations and logistics team was certainly up to the task and have done a really nice job putting a plan together,” said Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc.
More than two dozen jobs at DiLuzio will transition over to Rescue Inc., Hazelton said, and current clients will not see a change in service.
“We have onboarded 27 additional employees from DiLuzio Ambulance and have added two additional trucks to our fleet within the last 24 hours,” he said. “Part of why we’re coming to Keene and supporting this operation is to support the personnel that have been providing for these communities for decades.”
Rescue Inc. serves 13 towns in Vermont, as well as Hinsdale and Chesterfield in New Hampshire.
Rescue Inc. will temporarily locate ambulances in Keene’s Central Fire Station and in West Keene, and will also provide mutual aid to Surry, Swanzey, Roxbury and Nelson.
In Keene, the Fire Department is the primary EMS provider, with DiLuzio providing backup services when the city’s ambulances are not available.
“We always have backup ambulance services in place,” said Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar, in a statement. “Rescue Inc. will be a great partner for the city to meet community needs going forward.”
Farquhar noted the city has worked with Rescue Inc. in the past and is confident the Brattleboro company will be able to provide backup services.
DiLuzio had been in operation for more than 70 years and had been the primary EMS provider for a number of towns in Cheshire County, including Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester.
During this phase, Keene staff will be evaluating a new county ambulance service model that was established using $1.1 million in American Recovery Rescue Act funds, to determine whether it will continue with Rescue Inc. or sign on with the new countywide service.
Last year, according to The Keene Sentinel, a deal for the county to take over DiLuzio fell through.
In January, the IRS placed a $648,965 lien against DiLuzio for unpaid taxes, which was later released, according to the Sentinel.
“There’s challenges in the Cheshire County area, so we’re working with them to help support and stabilize their system,” said Hazelton. “In the short term, we’re staffing two additional trucks in Keene, and we’ll be looking for dialogue with the region to find out what what they’d like to see for long-term plans.”
Rescue Inc. is also expanding its Vermont EMS Academy to take over a similar training facility operated by DiLuzio, said Hazelton.
“We’ve reached out to all of the communities that DiLuzio served to let them know that we will be here,” said Hazelton. “If they need service, we will continue to provide it, and if they choose to get their service through the county or through another means, that’s obviously up to the communities. But for those towns that have historically received service by DiLuzio, there will not be an interruption.”
According to a statement from Rescue Inc., DiLuzio Ambulance reached out “over the last few days,” seeking help in developing a plan to ensure continued service to its clients and its employees.
“We are glad that our proven EMS delivery model and operational structure will allow us to provide this critical support to our neighbors in the immediate future,” the statement said.