KEENE, N.H. — Several fire departments from Cheshire County in New Hampshire and Windham County in Vermont responded to a five-alarm fire at 151 Main St. late Saturday night.
Spectators said they saw heavy smoke pour out of the building housing Cobblestone Ale House.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the call came in just after 10 p.m. Saturday, and firefighters first on scene found heavy fire coming out of the back of the building. Within a minute or two, he said, fire was coming out of the front of the building, as well.
"We had an occupant trapped on the second floor on the phone with 9-11," Howard said. "She was rescued."
The two-story building is mixed use, with residential units on the second floor. It is owned by George Levine of Wellsly, Mass.
Two of the firefighters who responded on the first arriving engine to try to extinguish the fire on the first floor suffered minor burns, Howard said. The building was deemed a total loss and estimated to be worth more than $1 million.
Howard said a five-alarm was struck because of the volume of the fire, the resources needed, the size of the building and the tasks involved.
Brattleboro, Vt., Fire Chief Len Howard said the incident shows how fast a fire develops.
Several fire departments from Cheshire County in New Hampshire and Windham County in Vermont responded to a five-alarm fire at 151 Main Street, in Keene, N.H., late Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Spectators said they saw heavy smoke pour out of the building where Cobblestone Ale House is.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Assisting at the scene were New Hampshire departments from Swanzey, Marlborough, Chesterfield, Jaffrey, Spofford, Peterborough and Walpole; Vermont departments from Brattleboro, Westminster, Putney and Bellows Falls; Keene Police Department, Public Works and Water Department; DiLuzio Ambulance, Eversource, Red Cross and Davis Oil.
At one point, a "mayday" call was made after a firefighter became disoriented. The firefighter was found and taken out of the building unharmed, according to a new release.
"Crews found the fire on the first floor that had extended up to the second floor and then up into the attic," the news release states. "Additional crews arrived and assisted with additional hand lines for extinguishment and with search and rescue."
The two firefighters who were burned were transported to Cheshire Medical Center and were released shortly after, according to the news release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Keene Fire Department.