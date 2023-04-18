DUMMERSTON — On April 15, neighbors met with Mark Younger to ask the state of Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to purchase Younger's 70 acres of wetlands and forestland on Middle Road between Kipling and Dutton Farm roads. The land is for sale.
"If VHCB buys it, the land would be a second Dummerston town forest," wrote resident Eesha Williams, in an email to the Reformer. "Newfane and many Vermont towns have much bigger town forests than Dummerston has."
For more information, contact Williams at ewilliams@valleypost.org or by calling his landline 802-254-2531.