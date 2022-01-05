ATHENS — Residents of Taylor Hill Road — and some of their fellow Athenians — want their road plowed and taken care of.
They petitioned the Athens Select Board last year to take over the maintenance of the 0.6 mile dirt road, only to be rebuffed by the board, which later said it would only take over the road after certain conditions were met.
So, following state procedure for “laying out a road,” a petition containing the signatures of 5 percent of Athens voters asked Windham Superior Court to intervene on their behalf.
David Bemis, chairman of the Athens Select Board, said Tuesday the Taylor Hill Road neighbors’ original petition was rejected by the board. But then the board on its own took up the issue, and decided there were outstanding issues with the road that needed to be addressed before the town could take it over. The petitioners want it to be a Class 3 road.
“We didn’t deny it,” he said.
Among them, Bemis said, was its width — “It should be a three-rod road,” Bemis said. And the road would need to be surveyed, culverts fixed and rights-of-way and deeds to the private road established and turned over to the town. A rod is 16 1/2 feet, he said.
Route 35, the main road through Athens, is a four-rod road, he said.
He said Athens had earlier adopted the Vermont Agency of Transportation road standards, and residents had to meet those standards.
On Monday, during a hearing in Windham Superior Court, the residents’ fight to get their road “laid out and taken over” by the town took a small step forward in the process.
Three independent “road commissioners,” agreed to jointly by the two sides, will ultimately hear the road case.
One would-be commissioner, John Gregory of Grafton, withdrew around Christmas, according to Michael Tarrant, a Montpelier attorney representing the town, and the two sides have to come up with a third mutually acceptable name.
The two sides have three more weeks to agree to the third person to hear the dispute, he said, and join Tammy Ellis of Windsor and Graham Kennedy of Chester, on the hearing panel.
The residents have suggested Roger Farnsworth and Steve Barrett, who recently retired as Brattleboro’s longtime public works director.
Tarrant said the Athens Select Board has to meet to discuss the two suggestions before agreeing to it.
Athens Select Board Chairman David Bemis said his board would meet in special session on Thursday to consider the two names and make a decision. He said most of the meeting would likely be behind closed doors.
He said Taylor Hill Road was originally a farm road and had no residences on it until 40 or 50 years ago, and he said that’s why he believed it has always been a private road. But since then, there have been many homes built on the dirt road, and many members of the Taylor family live on it.
The road is off Brookline Road, and is directly across from the Athens Town Garage, Bemis said. Tom Taylor was Athens’ longtime road commissioner.
“It’s not a bad road,” said Bemis. “It’s all dirt but in some places it’s a little narrower than others. The town is not opposed to taking it over, but certain conditions have to be met. Two vehicles need to be able to meet and pass.”
Neither Bemis nor Tarrant had an estimate on what it would cost to meet those conditions.
Attorney Robert Fisher of Brattleboro, who is representing the 46 petitioners, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, and neither could April Lyman, a spokeswoman for the petitioners.
In their original petition to the Athens Select Board, the residents said that the private road was getting to be too heavy a burden on the increasingly elderly residents. Plus, they said, it was a matter of public safety since two handicapped residents live on the road.
Also, they said, it was a matter of fairness, since they pay the same property taxes as every Athens resident only they don’t get their road plowed and maintained, and they have to pay for that extra.
Bemis said that while the petitioners point to the fact that the town maintains Herring Hill Road, which only has two residences on it, at least one of those homes date back to the 1800s.