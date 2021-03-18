{child_flags:featured}Residents urged to protest the closing of the Vilas Bridge
{child_byline}By Susan Smallheer, Brattleboro Reformer{/child_byline}
BELLOWS FALLS — With Friday marking the 12th anniversary of the closing of the Vilas Bridge, Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright is encouraging residents to head to the bridge and protest.
Because of the pandemic and advisories against public gatherings, Wright said residents could come sometime during the day, add a sign of protest, and let the political leaders on both sides of the Connecticut River know that the residents want the bridge repaired and back open.
Earlier this week, the Rockingham Select Board agreed to take steps toward seeking a federal transportation earmark of up to $9 million to cover Vermont’s share of repairing the historic structure.
“If you have a poster that says ‘Fix Me’ or ‘Pay Attention to Us,’” that would be great, Wright said.
There are two important aspects of fixing the bridge — transportation and historic preservation, she said.
Wright noted that the towns of Rockingham and Walpole, N.H., wrote to Gov. Phil Scott and Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire last year and never heard anything back. New Hampshire owns about 85 percent of the bridge and historically has been responsible for bridge repairs.
“People should go down there personally,” she said of the bridge, which has linked downtown Bellows Falls to Walpole for almost 100 years.
Wright, who has long advocated for getting the bridge reopened, said she supports the Rockingham board’s actions. “To me, it’s not about what direction to go,” as long as the bridge gets repaired.