BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of stealing $218,005 from a charter school network that he founded has “reached a disposition” in his case, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in New York.
Details of the resolution of the charges against Seth Andrew, aren’t available at this time.
Andrew’s attorneys and prosecutors from the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the resolution of the case.
“As alleged, Seth Andrew abused his position as a founder of a charter school network to steal from the very same schools he helped create,” stated Audrey Strauss, the acting director of the the Manhattan office of the U.S. Attorney at the time Andrew was charged in April. “Andrew is not only alleged to have stolen the schools’ money but also to have used the stolen funds to obtain a savings on a mortgage for a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment.”
Andrew came to Windham County in 2020 with a grand vision to open a new type of hybrid school, named Degrees of Freedom, dependent on federal grant money on the campus of Marlboro College, which merged with Emerson College in Boston and sold the campus to Democracy Builders Fund 1 for $225,000 in cash and the assumption of $1.5 million debt the college owed to the Marlboro Music Festival.
The school was close to opening, though delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, when Andrew was arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, and one count of making a false statement to a bank.
Following his arrest, plans to open the school were put on hold and eventually cancelled. In July, Marlboro Music, which has hosted a summer music festival on the campus for the past 70 years, purchased the entire campus and its buildings from Democracy Builders for $2,740,000.
In 2005, Andrew helped establish Democracy Prep, a charter school network based in New York City. Andrew left Democracy Prep, which has opened schools in New Jersey, Texas and Nevada, in 2013 to take a job as an adviser in the U.S. Department of Education. In 2016, he left the White House and a short while later severed his relationship with Democracy Prep.
But according to information presented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Andrew had access to the school’s three escrow accounts, that could only be accessed if the school dissolved.
In 2019, Andrew dissolved the escrow accounts, taking checks issued by the bank to start a new business account in the name of Democracy Prep, according to court documents.
Earlier this year, Andrew and his family moved from their residence in Marlboro to Rhode Island.
Andrew’s attorneys and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have until Jan. 27 to file with the court details of the resolution.