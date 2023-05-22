WILMINGTON — Plans are being considered to restore the exterior of boarded up buildings across from the town office and develop a single family home.
Eric Silverstein, owner of 3 and 5 East Main St., said the project will stick with the historic aesthetic from the 1960s.
"We'll stick with the same color we have outside," he said at a Wilmington Development Review Board hearing last week.
The properties fall within the Historic Design Review District. Silverstein said he feels his project will meet criteria reviewed by the board, including standards for windows.
A single family home is proposed for 5 East Main St. next to the Masonic Lodge. Currently, there are no plans for the former Professional Building at 3 East. Main St.
"That's a future event," Zoning Administrator Jessica Roberts told the Reformer. "I'm anticipating a future application for 3."
From the closure of the hearing on May 15, the board has 45 days to issue a decision on Silverstein's plans. His tone seems to have changed since early 2019 when he canceled projects after receiving unfavorable conditions from the board.
"It's a real shame this location won't be redeveloped," Silverstein said in an email response to the Reformer in 2019. "Both buildings will be boarded up and chain link fencing installed. This DRB is not preserving history, they're destroying the viability of this town. This is extremely troubling and a tremendous loss for the community."
Silverstein previously planned to open a coffee shop, maintain an office, and rent retail space and an apartment at the properties. In its decision from 2019, the board said the proposed windows were not approved "as they are not consistent with the Greek Revival style of this historic structure and shall be replaced with double hung sash windows with divided light as described above."
"Double hung windows in lieu of plate glass windows shall be placed one above the other as was the structural approach used on Greek Revival structures," states the decision. "While the number of openings is up to the applicant and openings may be expanded for larger double hung windows to let in more light, the same size and style shall be used throughout the structure and reasonable space shall be maintained between windows for visual symmetry and style consistent with Greek Revival."
Other conditions involved placement of the front entrance, using synthetic materials and lighting in the "Greek Revival style," screening utility boxes and trash receptacles, meeting with police and fire personnel to determine any additional safety requirements, providing documents showing sufficient municipal water and sewer allocation, and avoiding easement or right-of-way conflicts with the owners of 4 South Main St.