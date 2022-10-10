GUILFORD — For many in Windham County, Christ Church, lit at night on its hill overlooking the village of Algiers on the Coolidge Highway (Route 5) in Guilford, is an emblem of our history and our community. Built in 1817 and later given Classic New England Gothic Revival styling, it was the first Episcopal Church building in Vermont. It is an architectural classic. On May 13, 1982, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The time has come to do some important restoration work to sustain our building for another century. The roof is leaking and needs some structural repairs, as well as work on the beautiful Guilford slate roof and the ridge cap. The heating system also needs to be upgraded. The Christ Church Society board hired Stevens and Associates of Brattleboro to do an engineering study for this restoration. That is now complete, and the work has been put out for bids locally. The most urgent repairs will be done this fall. Each of the engineers and contractors have commented on the unusual features of the 204-year-old building, such as the remarkable coved and vaulted ceiling, and wood paneling.
Sadly, while the restoration is in progress, the usual activities at the church have had to be suspended, for safety sake. Weddings and summer church services have gone elsewhere. And many of us in Guilford and surrounding towns have missed the concerts that were stopped as the pandemic set in, and now await the new roof and working heating system. As Don McLean of Friends of Music at Guilford wrote recently, “In addition to the marvelous visual ambience of this historic 1817 structure, our [Friends of Music at Guilford] performers have always appreciated the distinctive and rewarding acoustics of the church, with its plaster walls and arched ceiling. Christ Church is indeed an historic treasure, valued by the community both for its architectural qualities and, equally importantly, as a living performance space. I enthusiastically support the Christ Church Society’s plans to repair and renovate the building.”
Aside from other concerts, choral programs, chamber music and dramatic historical readings with musical accompaniment, Friends of Music has been using Christ Church annually since 1973 for its popular Christmas at Christ Church programs, typically two performances on the second weekend in December including a chamber chorus, an instrumental ensemble, the reading of a seasonal story, and a carol sing-along, accompanied by tolling of the church bell. This year’s celebrations will be held in the theater of the beautifully restored Guilford Community Center (the old Grange Hall), but many of us in Windham County look forward to returning to Algiers and enjoying the full schedule of events being planned by the Christ Church Society board.
The society will, of course, need the generous support of the community. To learn about the history of our building, follow the developing work and to be involved and help, visit the newly refurbished Christ Church Guilford website at christchurchguilfordsociety.org. Checks can also be sent to Christ Church Guilford Society, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301.