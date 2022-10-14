NEWFANE — After a community-wide vote, retail cannabis can be sold here.
Town Clerk Carol Hesselbach announced the results Thursday night on Facebook. Residents voted 100-77 to allow retail cannabis sales and they voted against allowing integrated licenses, 93-83.
Integrated licenses include cultivating, manufacturing and testing, and being able to also sell those products in town.
“The only thing that we are voting on [in Article Two] is the retail portion,” board member Katy Johnson-Aplin said at an informational meeting in August. “All of the other licenses, manufacturing, laboratory, growing ... they can all exist and we have no say on them. I want small businesses and local businesses to succeed. I’m not so interested in supporting large corporations who already have a foothold within our state.”
However, James Pepper, chairman of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, previously told the Reformer, the way he reads the legislation, a town can’t prohibit an integrated license holder from selling cannabis.
“This is a Dillon’s Rule state where I don’t think the towns have the authority to limit the issuance of licenses in that way,” he said.
Under Dillon’s Rule, local governments possess only those powers specifically delegated to them by state law, or fairly implied from expressly granted powers.
Pepper also noted that he doesn’t expect that any of the three companies that have already received integrated licenses in Vermont will be setting up shop in small towns such as Newfane. He said Vermont law is written to prevent big corporations from monopolizing the market. One of the ways the law does that is prevent franchises from opening around the state.
“We made our business types kind of unattractive to the people that thrive on large economies of scale,” he said. “The existing medical dispensaries, there are three companies, they’re not allowed multiple locations. The thought of one of them opening in Jamaica or Newfane is probably not likely.”
Jamaica is another local town that opted for retail cannabis but against integrated licenses.
To allow for retail cannabis sales, voters in each town in Vermont have to decide to “opt in.” If they don’t vote at all or vote no to opting in, no cannabis sales are allowed in their towns.
The vote was rescheduled after it was supposed to occur Sept. 20. The town learned it needed to hold it by ballot rather than from the floor.