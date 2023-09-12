BRATTLEBORO — Two employees of the Brattleboro Department of Public Works who are retiring — Harvey Dix and Mike Ethier — were recognized earlier this month for their combined 60-plus years of service to the town.
"Both men literally have kept Brattleboro running through their work in highway, maintenance, and wastewater," said Dan Tyler, director of DPW. "They can diagnose and repair any piece of equipment and in some cases rebuild with whatever is available."
Tyler characterized the skills of Dix and Ethier as "MacGyver-like."
"When they put their heads together it is safe to assume that they will find multiple solutions, which is great if it doesn’t involve the need to go outside and take a part off an employee’s personal vehicle to get the job done," joked Tyler.
Belinda Lashway, DPW's office manager, said that while she calls them grumpy old men, "They have giant hearts and are always there for anyone in need."
Dix, the chief operator of the town's wastewater treatment plant, began with Brattleboro in 1983 in DPW's maintenance division. For 10 years, he operated the town's street sweeper and sidewalk plow and in 1993 he transferred to the treatment plant.
In the mid-2000s, Dix found himself working with a skeleton crew at the plant and began his career of rebuilding the staff and the plant, and was promoted to chief operator in 2019.
"Harvey is always early to work and some wonder if he stays overnight," said Tyler, who added Dix always enjoyed seeing people get covered with "the good stuff."
"In his defense," said Tyler, "he always laughed sympathetically."
Dix has kept in close contact with many former and retired town employees and continues to enjoy trips with some of them to car shows in the Northeast, said Tyler.
"We hope that Harvey will now have time to focus on several mechanical rebuild projects that are waiting for him at home and expect to see him frequently to check in at Public Works."
MIKE ETHIER
Mike Ethier, wastewater treatment operator, started working for Brattleboro in 1984 as a mechanic. In 1993, he left DPW to work in an automotive shop before opening a very successful auto repair business.
"The Public Works administration convinced Mike to return to the town in 2009 to help with the wastewater mechanical needs and eventually the plant rebuild," said Tyler. "While Mike may be leaving wastewater, his legacy with the town will continue through his son, Erik, who is now at the plant. He will now be able to enjoy more time at his camp in Bloomfield, as well as quality time at home with his family."
During their tenure with the town, Dix and Ethier worked under four directors including Paul Lawrence, Jerry Remillard, Steve Barrett, and Dan Tyler. They also outlasted 10 wastewater chief operators.
"When they started, the first edition of the Apple Macintosh computer went on sale and now, we carry them around in our shirt pocket," said Tyler. "The latest innovation in cars was that Dodge Caravan, the first car with built-in cup holders, and now they are powered by electricity. So much has changed during this time except for their commitment to equipment, employees, the department, and the town."