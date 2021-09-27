BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm is getting closer to reaching a fundraising goal to transform a barn into a year-round community gathering space for things like nonprofit galas, lecture series and weddings.
Last week, the Northern Border Regional Commission and United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced a list of five projects totaling $3 million to be funded in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. Retreat Farm is getting $350,000 for barn renovations.
"Restoring Retreat Farm’s North Barn into a year-round event venue will fulfill a vital need for large indoor gathering space," the commission and USDA said. "This evocative space will serve residents and attract more tourists, increasing spending and jobs as a result. Funding will help strengthen the social bonds of families and communities by bringing people together and invigorating the economic vitality of the Brattleboro region."
Lindsay Fahey, managing director of impact and community at Retreat Farm, said the barn would support other nonprofits and organizations in the area "because we don't have a large scale venue in the area to hold 200-plus people events."
If permitting and fundraising go well, the project could go to construction late next year. It's anticipated to take about nine months to complete.
Fahey said about three-quarters of the barn will be open from floor to ceiling for event space, keeping in place "these amazing hand-hewn beams and the interior structure."
"We'll be insulating the roof from the outside so that we can retain all this incredible character on the interior of the barn," she said.
The remainder of the barn will house bathrooms, a catering kitchen, and a mezzanine with a greenroom and area for mechanical equipment. The building will connect to the outdoor common space where events are held now.
Having a year-round venue will allow Retreat Farm to spread its activities out more over the calendar year.
"As we know, a lot of businesses in Vermont are seasonal and it really puts the pressure on them to be able to generate all of the revenue in a short window of time," Fahey said. "And we're no exception to that right now because we rely on that peak summer and fall season to generate revenue, and that's where the center of all our activity is in that 16 to 18 weeks."
Currently, the North Barn is used for storage. Before an education barn opened at Retreat Farm in 2017, farm animals were kept inside the North Barn where the public could visit them.
Retreat Farm looked for funding from the commission for more than two years. Fahey said the group recommended Retreat Farm for the grant provided in partnership with the USDA.
"We did unsuccessfully apply to Northern Border in 2019," she said. "So this has been a two-year road to really get the architecture and the designs and the permitting, and securing the rest of the funding to be able to make this $350,000 grant possible."
Retreat Farm still has to raise about $1.5 million to complete the $4.5 million barn. The hope is the remaining funds will come from the federal Economic Development Administration, which has two upcoming grant opportunities the local nonprofit is eyeing.
For the project, Retreat Farm also has a $2 million USDA Rural Development loan and another $500,000 raised from private philanthropy. Having the $350,000 secured will make "a much stronger application for the EDA," Fahey said.
Cheryl Ducharme, acting state director for USDA Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, called recipients of the USDA and NBRC funds "unquestioned drivers of economic development in their respective regions."
“This year’s slate of NBRC-USDA projects demonstrates both Agencies’ commitment to furthering crucial technical assistance, outdoor recreation, and workforce development efforts that will benefit communities in all four NBRC states,” added NBRC Executive Director Rich Grogan in the announcement.
In August, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., stopped at Retreat Farm to announce he proposed $3 million of federal funds go toward turning a now-closed cheese production facility established by Grafton Village Cheese on the property into a community food center. Fahey said Leahy's recognition of the importance of the property as well as the other funders' will help her group in trying to meet its fundraising goals.