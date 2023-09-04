BRATTLEBORO — Renovations for the North Barn at Retreat Farm have been in the making for about six years.
"We're incredibly excited that years of hard work paid off to where we are finally starting renovation on this space," Kristin Sullivan, executive director of Retreat Farm, said after a community photo was snapped in front of the historic barn as a part of a fundraiser for the project. "This time next year, you're going to see a massive venue that can hold all sorts of different indoor functions."
Currently, the entire project requires another $250,000 in funds. Thursday kicked off a fundraiser to try to close that gap, Sullivan said.
Retreat Farm previously said the "historic transformation" wouldn't be possible without bridge financing from Brattleboro Savings & Loan and funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, Northern Borders Regional Commission, Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The North Barn will be available to be rented for celebrations and weddings. The space also will be used for community gatherings, talks, concerts and events.
On rainy days, the weekly Food Truck Round Up can be held inside the barn. Sullivan said the space can hold about 250 people seating and more than 600 standing.
"We're going to feature craft beverages and local food, and it's going to be just a really amazing venue for our community," she said.
About two weeks ago, construction began. Sullivan said DEW Construction, the contractor, has "a lot of really great experience in historic preservation or historic properties."
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid- to late June of 2024.
"It's going to look like a beautified version of what it's been for well over 100 years," Sullivan said. "There's so much detail that is going to go into it so it can be an amazing space."
Peter Doran, managing director of facilities, said the entire roof will be removed and a new one will be built 9 inches higher than its predecessor so it can be insulated underneath.
"The cupola is going to get lifted off, renovated and put back on," he said. "It's going to be quite a process."
HatchSpace designed tables. Fundraising is underway to find sponsors for 30 tables to be built by different school groups or clubs in the community using locally sourced and milled wood.