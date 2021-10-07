BRATTLEBORO — Retreat staff must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will be terminated from their positions.
The organization-wide mandate was issued Wednesday after an unvaccinated Retreat staff member infected other staff and patients, causing an outbreak at the psychiatric facility, according to a notification from Retreat President and CEO Louis Josephson.
"So clearly, avoiding mandated vaccinations has not prevented service impacts to our operation," he wrote. "If anything, unvaccinated staff are a significant reason for disruption, illness, exceptional cost and effort related to the outbreak."
Josephson noted in his message that hospitals both in Vermont and nationwide have struggled to balance vaccination rates while providing an appropriate level of service to their patients.
"This grace period should give staff every opportunity to be vaccinated," he wrote, noting there is no cost for vaccination and that there are multiple convenient locations to do so.
"If you choose to get vaccinated, please stop in HR or Employee Health to show your vaccine card before [Oct. 18] so our records can be updated and you can continue working," he wrote. "If you choose not to be vaccinated that is your right, however unvaccinated individuals will no longer be employed by the Retreat as we must do everything we can to protect staff and patients."
Meanwhile, he wrote, over the next two weeks, all staff are expected to wear protective equipment.
"Failure to comply with these expectations will put continued employment at risk," he wrote.