NEWFANE — More than 100 vendors are counted among those who have participated this year in the Newfane Flea and Farmer's Market.
"It's an experimental season coming back from being down with COVID and everything," said Julia Tadlock, new manager of the flea market, who took over after the pandemic postponed the longstanding tradition. "But it's been really fun."
Tadlock said she's "really happy about where we are."
"And we're continuing to grow," she said. "I'm excited about the fall season, getting more traffic through on Route 30."
Since May, the event has been held on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue through Oct. 30. Information on vendors and the market can be found at newfaneflea.com.
Tadlock said she feels confident she will seek to bring the flea market back next year.
Weather can be a challenge. For instance, Sunday was deemed a little cold and cloudy for some to venture out.
The biggest success, Tadlock said, has been connecting the community of vendors and people showing up every weekend. She's still working on getting the word out about the revamped flea market.
"I think people have a lot of choices about what they want to do," she said. "You know, it's great, there's a lot to do. But we need the people to come through to be able to sustain the market."
Tadlock and several vendors on Sunday said they anticipate a lot of traffic in leaf peeping season and during the annual Heritage Festival in Newfane next weekend.
"We're about to hit peak foliage, which is a good time for flea markets," Tadlock said.
Kailen Lott of Sacred Hounds Designs in Townshend has attended since the soft opening.
"It's been great," he said. "It started strong and every week's a little different, but it's been great."
Having grown up going to the flea market as a kid, Lott said he's glad to see its return. He described having fun meeting people sifting through shirts and other products.
His group sells a mix of wood art and clothing. Some of the products contain art made by his late brother Jamis Lott.
Sienna Palmer-Guest of Athens, who started a woodworking business last February during a homeschool program, has enjoyed vending at Newfane Flea since May when it first started and took a month off for a trip to Colorado.
"I came up with some ideas and people started to like it so I kept doing it, and ever since then I've been doing that. And I'm back in school now, but I'm still doing it," said Palmer-Guest, a junior at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Palmer-Guest said the flea market has been "great," although it slowed down with the cooler weather, and he would "totally" participate again if it returns next year.